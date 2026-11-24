Russia said Tuesday it had shot down nearly 700 Ukrainian drones overnight across a wide area that included the Moscow region and the annexed Crimean peninsula. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 355 of the drones were launched toward the Moscow region. (REUTERS/Representative Image) more

"Overnight, air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 699 Ukrainian aerial-type drones," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.

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Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 355 of the drones "were launched toward the Moscow region" and 63 devices "were destroyed as they approached" the capital.

Russian authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries.

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Russia continues to pound Ukraine in the almost five-year conflict, targeting in particular energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

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Ukraine, meanwhile, said on Monday it was behind weekend strikes on two Russian vessels off Libya -- one docked at a port, another in waters nearby-that destroyed one of Moscow's newest warships.