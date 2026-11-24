Mumbai, Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has warned of strict action against unauthorised sale of health supplements in gyms and manufacturers printing health claims on the labels of nutraceutical products. No false health claims on supplement labels, gyms must get FSSAI licence: Maharashtra FDA chief more

Talking to reporters on Monday, Mundhe asserted that wholesalers, retailers and gym operators cannot shift the blame onto manufacturers and are individually responsible for verifying that the products they sell are legitimate, free from false claims and backed by a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India licence.

He clarified that no health supplement or nutraceutical company, manufacturer or producer is permitted to claim specific health benefits or print such claims on product labels.

If gym owners wished to sell supplements on their premises, they would have to obtain a proper FSSAI licence, he said, warning of strict action against those selling such products without authorisation.

"Nutraceuticals and health supplements are being consumed improperly, and misleading advertising claims are being made about them. People in gyms often claim that eating protein powder will automatically build muscles. These misconceptions and false practices have no legal basis and must stop," the senior official said.

He further stressed that simply holding an FSSAI licence does not give shopkeepers or sellers the right to sell substandard or adulterated products.

"Sellers cannot shift the blame onto manufacturers; wholesalers, retailers, sellers, and manufacturers are each individually responsible for verifying that the products they buy and sell are legitimate and free from false claims," Mundhe added.

Last week, the FDA issued a statewide compliance order imposing stricter regulations on health supplements, nutraceuticals and special dietary foods.

The order, specifically targeting sports nutrition, weight loss, sexual wellness and herbal products, covers the entire supply chain, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, warehouses, retailers, pharmacies, gyms and e-commerce websites.

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