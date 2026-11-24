Shahjahanpur , A man wanted in several criminal cases allegedly faked his own death to evade court proceedings by killing a visually impaired man and placing his body as his own, police said on Tuesday. Man fakes death to evade arrest, kills visually impaired man in UP's Shahjahanpur more

The accused, who lured the disabled man to a village on the pretext of restoring his eyesight through occult practices, allegedly severed his head, dumped his torso in a well and threw his head into a river to make the body appear to be his own, they said.

Police have arrested the accused, Vinod Sharma, along with two others, identified as Vikas and Ompal, in connection with the murder. Seven members of Sharma's family, including his wife, have also been detained for questioning, officials said.

The torso of a man was found in a well in Shivdi village under the Kalan police station area on November 17, and an Aadhaar card recovered near the body revealed his identity as Vinod Sharma, 40, said Jalalabad Circle Officer Deepak Kumar Singh.

"Initially, Sharma's family members refused to identify the body, but his wife later claimed it was her husband's body," Singh said.

The police, however, suspected that the identity was fabricated. Following protests by Sharma's wife and other women, a murder FIR was registered on November 20 against nine people, including village resident Rajesh Mishra.

However, further investigation turned the case on its head, the officer said.

Sharma was facing three criminal cases, including those related to rape and assault, and had been evading court appearances. With a warrant issued against him, he allegedly hatched the conspiracy to fake his death to escape arrest, he added.

As part of the plan, Sharma brought Rajpal, 30, a visually impaired man from Nigohi, to the village, claiming that he could restore his eyesight through occult practices and allegedly took Rajpal to a well and struck his head with a heavy stone before slitting his throat.

He then dumped the torso into the well, drove to Ataina Ghat and threw the severed head into the river, Singh said.

To mislead the police and establish the victim's identity as his own, Sharma also placed his Aadhaar card in the well, the officer added.

The police suspicion deepened when Sharma allegedly inserted a newly purchased SIM card into the victim's mobile phone three days later and used it to contact his wife and family members, Singh said.

The investigation also revealed that Sharma's family members were aware that he was alive, the officer added.

The three accused have been sent to jail, while Sharma's wife, two brothers, two sons and his elder brother's son, along with another family member, have been detained for questioning, police said.

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