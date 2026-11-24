In 24 days, Glenn Phillips has troubled the Indian bowling attack in two contrasting ways. Last month, he slammed 10 sixes en route to scoring 107 in a T20I; and just yesterday, on Day 5 of the Wellington Test, Phillips denied India a win by playing out 111 dot balls. The difference between the two strike rates was an astonishing 197.7. Two completely different batting personalities, both serving New Zealand's purpose. Glenn Phillips celebrates after scoring a century on day two of the first Test against India. (AP) more

At the Basin Reserve, Phillips became the first batter to score a century against India in all three formats in the same calendar year. However, the most intriguing of his 2026 knocks was probably not one of those tons, but the one he played on Monday. His unbeaten 26 off 126 deliveries helped New Zealand walk away with a draw despite conceding a lead of 352 runs in the first innings.

When the destroyer became the defender When Phillips walked out to bat in the second innings of the Wellington Test, New Zealand had 176 runs on the board and half their side was back. They were still trailing by 176 runs, with India firmly in contention to win by an innings. However, with Daryl Mitchell, Phillips shut the door on the Indian bowlers. The two ensured India picked no further wickets. They added just 63 runs, but more importantly, batted out 43 overs.

Phillips did not score off 88.10% of the deliveries he faced during his rearguard effort. Washington Sundar bowled 64 deliveries to him, of which 59 were dots. The right-hander scored just one run off 11 balls against Jasprit Bumrah. India’s two biggest wicket-taking options bowled a combined 69 dot balls to Phillips without breaching his defence.

This was a completely different, relatively unexplored facet of a batter whose reputation has been built on disrupting the game's rhythm with his big hits. Phillips was allowing the bowlers to deliver one dot ball after another, showing no desperation to rotate the strike or break the sequence as New Zealand edged closer to achieving their objective.

The Phillips that India faced during the first innings of the same Test match was equally different. Walking out in the middle during a crisis, with his team struggling at 70/5, he scored 118 off 216 deliveries. His partnership of 216 runs with Henry Nicholls helped the Kiwis post a respectable 368. Phillips struck 14 fours and played out 155 dot deliveries during his stay; he did not hit a single six in the knock.