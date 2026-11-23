If only the senior men's team is considered, India and Pakistan have played 10 matches against each other since the 2023 Asia Cup. The Asian tournament also saw a reserve day being introduced at the last minute as rain threatened to spoil sport. The reserve day was just brought in place for the match between India and Pakistan.

The Men's Asia Cup 2025, which was played months after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, saw India and Pakistan facing off thrice, including the final. After the tournament, the two sides squared off in the Women's World Cup, 2025 Rising Stars Asia Cup, U19 Asia Cup, U19 World Cup, Men's T20 World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup, Women's Asia Cup, the Asian Games final and now the 2026 Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The BCCI and PCB have also been at loggerheads; who can forget the Men's Senior Asia Cup and Women's Asia Cup? However, despite the growing hostility, the teams continue facing each other. Just take this number into account. The last 14 months have seen India and Pakistan meet 14 times across several competitions.

Nastiness is creeping onto the park, mostly during the cricket encounters. Other sports are doing fine. Be it football or hockey, players from India and Pakistan have gone about their business, with high-fives and handshakes on offer.

There is no bilateral cricket, yet the two teams keep clashing on the field, and broadcasters continue to milk the rivalry despite relations having been in a downward spiral for several years. The relationship between the two teams hit rock bottom after the Pahalgam terror attack last year, and now the players from both teams don't seem eye-to-eye, and a customary handshake at the toss and post-match greetings are a thing of the past.

November 14 witnessed the U19 Asia Cup final, which India won against all odds against Pakistan after a lower-order heist. And just eight days later, another tie between the arch-rivals took place, and this time it was the Rising Stars Asia Cup Group B clash.

Now fast forward to 2026. There is no bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan; however, the two teams have met on seven occasions across men's and women's competitions and age-group tournaments.

Pakistan last toured India for a bilateral series in 2012-13, when the two teams played five matches (2 T20Is and 3 ODIs). During India's last visit to the neighbouring country in 2005–06, the two teams played eight matches (three Tests and five ODIs).

Now, take the India-versus-Australia rivalry into account. The two teams have played 24 matches across formats since September 2023, including a Border-Gavaskar Trophy (5 Tests) and multiple ODI and T20I tours.

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, India and England have played 33 matches, including two Test series, each featuring five matches. On the most recent UK tour, India played three ODIs and five T20Is. Now compare India versus Pakistan to these numbers? 10 matches without any bilateral cricket. That's a staggering number.

The most recent India versus Pakistan match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup is not the last match between the teams this year. The two rivals can once again square off in the final, which is most likely to happen, considering the competition from the other sides.

India and Pakistan have once again been clubbed in the same group for the ODI World Cup next year, and with the new format being introduced, the arch-rivals will at least square off twice if both qualify for the Super 7s. A third encounter can also take place if they progress to the semi-final or final.

Commercials dictating proceedings It is common knowledge that matches between these two nations are a major money-spinner. All the stakeholders rake in the moolah despite the gap widening between the two senior men's teams. India have been battering Pakistan across competitions, yet there seems to be a high interest in the contest.

Senior cricket attracting eyeballs is still understandable. For years now, fans have been following just the World Cup when it comes to U19 cricket. However, the last few years have seen huge interest in broadcast and streaming details for tournaments like U19 Asia Cup and the Rising Stars Asia Cup, and it is all down to the contest between India and Pakistan.

Rewind to the good old days. We all remember Sachin Tendulkar's famous cut shot off the bowling of Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup in Centurion. The Rawalpindi Express rattling the stumps of the Master Blaster and Rahul Dravid in Kolkata is also etched in everyone's memory.

India and Pakistan might be playing a lot now, but nothing memorable comes to mind as far as the last three years are concerned. One can only remember the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where Virat Kohli pulled off a miracle. “Kohli goes down the ground, Kohli goes out of the ground?” Who can forget arguably one of the greatest shots ever played?

Such moments were the essence of India versus Pakistan battles. With more and more games taking place, the love for the rivalry seems to be fading. And the growing hostility makes it difficult to follow the contest closely.

No one minds a sledge here or there. But witnessing the scenes in recent games has given ample proof that it is no longer about mind games and all. The hostilities are real and here to stay.

With the matches popping up every month, the rivalry has lost its steam. And what was once a highly anticipated contest seems to be losing the novelty factor.