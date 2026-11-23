Gill acknowledged that India tried hard, despite finding it difficult to pick up wickets on the strip.

India scored 720/9 declared in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368. They needed to bowl the hosts out a second time to start the series with a win. However, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell stood firm to ensure the series remained locked at 0-0.

Shubman Gill during the fifth day of the India vs New Zealand first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. (AFP)

The Wellington pitch proved tame as the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw. India captain Shubman Gill said after the match that, with a short turnaround before the next game and his fast bowlers tiring, calling off the contest early was the right decision.

“We knew it’d be a challenge to get 10 wickets on this surface. We had a decent day in the field,” said the Indian captain during the post-match presentation. New Zealand added 120 runs on the final day while losing only three wickets.

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Although the Indian bowlers tried hard, they failed to break the Phillips-Mitchell partnership. Gill, though, seemed content with his team's overall performance. “I think we were quite impressive touring away from home and we challenged them in all areas. With the ball in the first innings, we did decently well,” he said.

India had the advantage at the start of New Zealand's first innings, reducing the Kiwis to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Phillips dug in to resist the Indian attack. New Zealand eventually recovered to post 368. But while they struggled with the bat initially, India produced a near-perfect batting performance to take control of the contest.

Gill explains the decision to end the Test early With 15 overs to go, Gill opted to shake hands with the two batters. “So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh,” he explained, adding that he “didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much.”

The action will now shift to Christchurch for the second Test. The Indian captain expressed hope that the track there would offer more assistance to the bowlers. “Hopefully there'll be a bit more help in the wicket for bowlers in Christchurch,” Gill said.

Besides hoping for more assistance from the Christchurch pitch, India will look to turn their dominance into a win. They will need a string of victories from here on to keep their hopes of reaching the WTC final alive.