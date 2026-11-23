India captain Shubman Gill on Monday said that he had a conversation with pacer Mohammed Siraj before eventually leaving him out of the playing XI for the Wellington Test against New Zealand. Mohammed Siraj didn't feature in the Wellington Test against New Zealand. (PTI) more

Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna played ahead of Siraj at the Basin Reserve, and the move attracted criticism from several quarters. Gill hinted that Siraj was kept out of the lineup due to his recent form.

On the entire tour of New Zealand, the experienced pacer has featured in just one game, playing the fifth and final ODI.

Also Read: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips frustrate India as New Zealand walk away with a draw in Wellington Test “We played the best bowling attack for this match. See, Siraj is a great player and a great bowler who has done very well for India. But before all of that, he is a great friend of mine. We made our debut together. Even before playing for India, he was a friend of mine. So leaving him behind was a very tough decision for me as well," Gill told reporters after the first Test ended in a draw.

"Sometimes you also have to see which bowlers are in form, which bowlers are bowling the best. I had this conversation with him before the match that he is going to be missing out. I don't know whether he agreed or not, but he understood what the logic was behind picking someone else ahead of him. In every player's career, there comes a phase when you are not going to be at your peak, and I think he understands that. As long as he is willing to work hard and comeback, that is a positive sign for us. He is one character who wants to make a comeback and do well for the team," he added.

After Siraj was benched for the series opener against New Zealand, a political tussle broke out in India, with Congress MP Imran Masood alleging that the speedster was dropped because of his religion.

In India's last Test series against Sri Lanka, Siraj's pace was considerably down, and the pacer attributed it to a lack of game time. The two matches saw Siraj bowl 29 overs, taking four wickets.

Before the two Tests, Siraj was rested for the white-ball series against England. After the Sri Lanka tour, Siraj also featured in the Duleep Trophy final and the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad; however, chances were few and far between in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Sundar ahead of Jadeja In Wellington, India also overlooked Ravindra Jadeja, playing Washington Sundar ahead of him. The call might have been dictated by the presence of four left-handers in New Zealand's top order.

However, Gill added that the outcome of the first wouldn't have been different even if Jadeja and Siraj were part of the lineup.

When asked whether Siraj and Jadeja's accuracy would have made a difference to the result, Gill said, “I don't think so.”