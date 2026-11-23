In the wake of a dispiriting draw, there was a tearing hurry to blame the Basin Reserve pitch for the final day's outcome. It wasn’t baseless. No one could have predicted this result, not after how New Zealand found themselves on the mat at 70 for five on the first day. Shubman Gill after being dismissed for 98 in the Wellington Test. (AFP) more

Daryl Mitchell batted heroically, and even more applaudable was how Glenn Phillips was talked into giving up his punchy self. Right from batting with purpose to timing the declaration so that the bowlers got enough time to enforce a result, India did everything right. And then, the game just went cold.

“We knew it'd be a challenge to get 10 wickets on this surface,” India captain Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation. “We had a decent day in the field. I think we were quite impressive touring away from home, and we challenged them in all areas. With the ball in the first innings, we did decently well. Then with the bat, we got only two hundreds, but we got 700+.

Also Read: Shubman Gill on leaving out Mohammed Siraj for Wellington Test: ‘Each player goes through a phase when he's not at his peak' “Hopefully there'll be a bit more help in the wicket for bowlers in Christchurch. If there was a little bit more in the wicket, we may have continued playing, but there's also a short turnaround. Don't think 5-10 more overs would've helped much.”

The last thing you need as the bowling team on the fifth day is a lifeless pitch. But also an integral part of Test cricket is also the knack of finding ways to manufacture opportunities on surfaces that offer little natural assistance. It requires imagination, a willingness to take calculated risks and, occasionally, the courage to abandon a plan that is no longer working.

More importantly, it requires the vision to treat the situation as glass half-full, and play the game as it is—still a contest brewing with opportunities, but only if one’s willing to seek them.

This isn’t to say India didn’t try. This was the 28th time that they had used eight or more bowlers in a team innings in Tests, the previous instance coming in the drawn Test at the SSC, Colombo in August. Gill deserves credit for the way India began the day, opening with Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj, both operating around the wicket with the intention of attacking the stumps and exploiting whatever assistance the overhead conditions and the Wellington breeze could provide. The dismissals of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were well thought out too.

When Tom Blundell was dismissed in the sixth over inside the post-lunch session, India had essentially almost two sessions left to break the last specialised batting pair in Mitchell and Phillips. Runs in the bank were never a problem. Yet India didn’t place enough fielders around the pair, allowing Mitchell and Phillips to settle into a rhythm that suited their requirements perfectly.

Gill's preference for short spells was understandable given the conditions, but the distribution of those spells also raised questions. Bumrah was used for three-over spells, before just a two-over one.

India had the world's most formidable fast bowler available, but there was little indication of a sustained, imaginative attempt to use him to dismantle the partnership. Especially when Mitchell was concentrating on downing his shutters and consuming deliveries. Seemingly comfortable defending on his front foot, Mitchell was almost allowed to achieve his target. The challenge for Gill was to make them play a different kind of cricket. But there was not enough sustained pressure.

One incident illustrated the problem rather neatly. Six overs after the second new ball was taken, Prasidh Krishna induced a bat-pad opportunity off Mitchell, but there was no forward short leg in position to complete what could have been a straightforward catch. A fielder was subsequently stationed there, but the opportunity had passed. Earlier, Mitchell had been handed an extraordinary reprieve when Akash Deep failed to pick up the ball and complete a run-out despite the batter being stranded more than halfway down the pitch. A subsequent glove deflection also fell beyond the reach of a vacant forward short-leg region.

These were not all captaincy failures. Fielders make mistakes, and catches do not always travel where the captain expects them to. But when a team is chasing five wickets in a shrinking window of opportunity, the captain must be particularly alert to the positions in which those chances might materialise.

A more adventurous approach might have involved changing the angle of attack more frequently, experimenting with a deliberately attacking off-side field against Mitchell, using Bumrah in a longer, more sustained burst, parking more close-in fielders to Washington, or employing an occasional unconventional field to disrupt the batters’ concentration. None would have guaranteed a wicket. But at least it would have forced the batters to try something different.

This isn’t one-off. There were moments during the England series when Gill’s tactical instincts appeared cautious. On a placid pitch at the SSC Colombo too, Gill looked reactive at times, waiting for something to unravel rather than trying to conjure something. At Wellington, the same limitation became even more conspicuous because the opportunity was considerably greater.

Gill is still learning. His batting credentials are unquestionable, and his leadership has time to develop. But going by how the Basin Reserve Test panned out, or the Colombo Test before it, there could be a case of revisiting some tactical decisions—selection included—as part of an overall introspection. Because even though India didn’t lose at Wellington, they did miss an opportunity to win.