India and New Zealand finished the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in a draw, and the biggest beneficiary of that result has been Australia. India remain fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with their PCT now down to 50%. New Zealand's PCT has dropped to 66.67%, and they have lost second place to Australia. Indian team after the draw in the Wellington Test. (AFP) more

India delivered an impressive batting performance, scoring 720/9 declared in their first innings, but failed to force a victory. As a result, both teams received four points instead of the 12 awarded for a win. India's PCT declined by 1.52 percentage points, while New Zealand's declined by 5.55 percentage points. Although the hosts suffered a bigger drop, the road to the WTC final has become increasingly difficult for the visitors.

India's road to the WTC final gets tougher The Shubman Gill-led team now have five wins, four defeats and three draws from 12 Tests. Their 2-0 home defeat against South Africa remains the biggest setback of the cycle. India have drawn their last two matches, in Colombo and Wellington. Although they held strong positions in both games, they missed opportunities to convert them into victories.

India now face New Zealand again in Christchurch before hosting Australia for a five-Test series. They have six matches remaining, and winning all of them would take their PCT to 66.67%. Five wins and a draw would leave them at 62.96%, while five wins and a defeat would mean 61.11%. None of these scenarios would guarantee qualification.

However, the series against Australia offers India an opportunity to improve their position while simultaneously damaging a direct rival's chances. Any defeat would make their qualification prospects even more difficult.