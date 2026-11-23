Former champions Uttar Pradesh’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign is in a decisive group stage. With three wins and two defeats from five matches, the Karan Sharma-led side are on 12 points and fourth in Elite Group A. But their net run rate of -0.873 means UP need emphatic wins in their remaining two fixtures against Bengal and winless Mizoram. Uttar Pradesh have displayed resilience, but their campaign has been marked by recoveries rather than sustained control. more

Bengal, up next, are also on 12 points but lie third place with a far healthier NRR of 1.599. The final league game against Mizoram will be an opportunity to win and also substantially improve their NRR. Baroda lead the eight-team group with 16 points (4 wins in 5 matches) and a commanding NRR of 2.313. Rajasthan are also on 16 points (NRR 1.840).

Uttar Pradesh have displayed resilience, but their campaign has been marked by recoveries rather than sustained control. They lost to Rajasthan in the opening match, beat Karnataka and then lost to Baroda. UP then beat Chandigarh and edged Jharkhand by 12 runs on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Against Jharkhand, UP recovered from 33/4 to reach 181/7 with wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal anchoring the innings with 83 off 55 balls and Sameer Rizvi scoring 39 from 26 deliveries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then led a strong bowling unit, claiming 3/39 as Jharkhand finished on 169/8.

Juyal has been UP’s standout performer. Four days earlier against Chandigarh, his unbeaten 64 from 28 balls helped Uttar Pradesh post 190/7. Bhuvneshwar’s 3/19 then helped beat Chandigarh by 30 runs.

Karan Sharma acknowledged that Tuesday’s clash against Bengal could be decisive. “If we want to qualify, this match is very important…I feel that by tomorrow the scenario will be clear.”

“Before that, we have to win. That is our first target.”

The UP skipper’s own tournament hasn’t gone to plan, but he is focused on contributing when UP need him the most. “Sometimes it looks like an inside edge, sometimes the ball goes up and down. But as a team, it is important for us to win. It is very important for me to perform for the team to win. We will try to apply that in the next match,” he added.

Sharma welcomed the arrival of Kuldeep Yadav saying the left-arm wrist-spinner’s experience adds a new dimension to the UP attack. “Kuldeep bhai has a lot of experience in T20 cricket and international cricket. Bhuvi bhai and Kuldeep bhai, their experience is good for us.”