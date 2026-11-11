IRCTC penalises caterer after passenger finds metal piece in dal on Guwahati train

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has imposed a fine on the contractor providing catering services on board the Guwahati-Okha Dwarka Express after a passenger reported finding a piece of metal in his food. A passenger on the Guwahati-Okha Dwarka Express found a piece of metal in his food. (X/@amitawasth30825)

The passenger, named Amit Awasthi, shared an X video showing the metal piece he found in his dal. “Look at what I found in my dal. I have already eaten half the food,” he was heard saying in Hindi in the video.

Holding up the piece of silver-coloured metal, the passenger further said: “I am worried that I may have ingested this. They are saying it’s part of the scrub that is used for washing utensils.”

“This is dangerous. IRCTC, please take note of the kind of food being served,” he added.