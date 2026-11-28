Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.
Mellwood Art Center shooting prompts police response; videos from Louisville, Kentucky emerge
Multiple people are believed to have been shot at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Several people are believed to have been shot at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 27. As per Metrosafe, cited by WHAS11, a reported shooting call came in around 10:41pm in the 1800 block of Melwood Avenue.
The publication noted that people found in the location had been transported to a nearby hospital. Melwood Art Center is at 1860 Mellwood Avenue. Louisville Metro Police are reportedly responding.
The cause of the shooting is not known yet. There's no further information on the victims either. No details about the suspect have been released.
Mellwood Art Center shooting: Videos show police presence
One video showed several police cars present at the Mellwood Art Center, amid reports of the shooting.
Another person shared a video from the scene.
“I was working in my studio across from the party. I heard the shots and then the cops and ambulance arrived soon after. I left before I got blocked in,” the person wrote. Another added, “It was at a quinceanera. My daughter was there. Many are saying 5 were shot/injured and sent to hospital. And that they were fighting over a girl. Someone went and got a gun, started shooting.”
Others reacted to the reported shooting as well. “Emergency services responding to a multi-victim shooting. Mellwood Arts Center. 1800 block of Mellwood Avenue,” one wrote. Another added, “4 people shot at Mellwood art center while I was at work. Kids having a party or something.” However, authorities have not confirmed how many people were shot in the incident.
Mellwood Art Center shooting comes ahead of Black Friday
This is the latest reported shooting ahead of Black Friday, as several Americans have flocked to stores across the country to avail themselves of the lucrative discounts. There were claims of shootings at the Clackamas Town Center in Oregon and the Alderwood mall in Lynnwood, Washington. However, cops have said there was no shooting at the former, and clarified there was an altercation at the latter, which prompted fears of a shooting.
There were reports of a shooting at an Inglewood Target store in California as well, but cops have yet to officially comment on it.