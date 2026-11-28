Several people are believed to have been shot at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 27. As per Metrosafe, cited by WHAS11, a reported shooting call came in around 10:41pm in the 1800 block of Melwood Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police is responding to the shooting at Mellwood Art Center. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more The publication noted that people found in the location had been transported to a nearby hospital. Melwood Art Center is at 1860 Mellwood Avenue. Louisville Metro Police are reportedly responding. The cause of the shooting is not known yet. There's no further information on the victims either. No details about the suspect have been released.

Mellwood Art Center shooting: Videos show police presence One video showed several police cars present at the Mellwood Art Center, amid reports of the shooting.

Another person shared a video from the scene.

“I was working in my studio across from the party. I heard the shots and then the cops and ambulance arrived soon after. I left before I got blocked in,” the person wrote. Another added, “It was at a quinceanera. My daughter was there. Many are saying 5 were shot/injured and sent to hospital. And that they were fighting over a girl. Someone went and got a gun, started shooting.” Others reacted to the reported shooting as well. “Emergency services responding to a multi-victim shooting. Mellwood Arts Center. 1800 block of Mellwood Avenue,” one wrote. Another added, “4 people shot at Mellwood art center while I was at work. Kids having a party or something.” However, authorities have not confirmed how many people were shot in the incident.

Mellwood Art Center shooting comes ahead of Black Friday This is the latest reported shooting ahead of Black Friday, as several Americans have flocked to stores across the country to avail themselves of the lucrative discounts. There were claims of shootings at the Clackamas Town Center in Oregon and the Alderwood mall in Lynnwood, Washington. However, cops have said there was no shooting at the former, and clarified there was an altercation at the latter, which prompted fears of a shooting. There were reports of a shooting at an Inglewood Target store in California as well, but cops have yet to officially comment on it.