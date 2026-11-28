“Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the mall this evening. Officers determined that a physical altercation occurred, during which tables and chairs were knocked over. The resulting noise caused some patrons to believe shots had been fired, prompting people to flee. There are no reported injuries and no evidence that a shooting occurred. Several stores independently initiated lockdown procedures out of an abundance of caution. We want to reassure our community that no shooting occurred,” the statement from the cops read.

Cops confirmed that an altercation had taken place at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, but no shots had been fired. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The Lynnwood Police Department on November 27 confirmed that despite fears, no shooting had taken place at the Alderwood Mall.

The fears of a shooting came ahead of Black Friday, when shoppers throng to stores due to lucrative discounts. While cops confirmed that a physical altercation had taken place at the mall, they assured that there were no shots fired at all.

This is the second such case today. There were fears of a shooting at the Clackamas Town Centre in Oregon as well. However, cops dispelled these fears.

Alderwood mall shooting fears: Shoppers were seen fleeing Several shoppers reportedly fled through the exits and fears of a shooting grew. It remains unknown what led to the initial fight that prompted such fears.

Fox13 also reported that some of the shops in the mall had initiated lockdown procedures on their own. Alderwood Mall has also now said that the disturbance has been handled, as per the publication.

Videos showed people exiting the mall amid the chaos.