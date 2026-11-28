The mayor had taken part in a friendly match between his office and the City Hall press corps on November 19. Despite picking up an injury, Mamdani's team won, with the mayor notching a goal.

Mamdani, a Democrat, is an avid football fan. He has made his support for Arsenal well known, and even took a dig at Manchester City after the Premier League club was found guilty in a financial rule-breach case .

“The mayor is expected to make a full recovery,” Calvello said in a statement. City Hall thanked the healthcare workers involved. However, it did not respond to a question about where the surgery took place.

The procedure, which took about 70 minutes, went well. The 35-year-old mayor was resting comfortably on Friday evening at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, as per press secretary Joe Calvello.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had been wearing a medical boot and using crutches while going about his work, which includes public appearances. (REUTERS)

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a successful surgery on Friday after tearing his right Achilles tendon last week during a football (soccer) match against the local journalists.

Mamdani went on to explain the next day that soon after scoring, he had ruptured the tendon. The mayor had said ruefully that he had not stretched before playing.

Since then, Mamdani has been wearing a medical boot and using crutches while going about his work, which includes public appearances. As for the surgery, he said Monday he was apprehensive but quipped: “I just keep telling myself: Jayson Tatum did it.”

Tatum, a Boston Celtics star, ruptured an Achilles tendon in a 2025 NBA playoff game against the New York Knicks. Tatum had surgery and returned to competitive play about 10 months later.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan oversaw day-to-day city operations Friday.

Mamdani to miss Macy's Parade despite postponement Due to the surgery, Mamdani will be missing the Thanksgiving Parade on Saturday. The Macy's Parade had to be postponed for the first time in its history due to approaching storms.

However, the mayor, who's going to be recovering from the surgery will not be able to attend the delayed event either. “Due to this surgery Mayor Mamdani says will be unable to attend tomorrow's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade,” Fox News reporter CB Cotten noted.

Mamdani might have picked up the injury from football, but he's an avid basketball player as well. He often reportedly uses a gym meant for New York Police Department recruits for late night basketball sessions, reports have indicated.

(With AP inputs)