The Trump administration has relaunched the US Agency for International Development (USAID) website with a collection of internal documents from the agency’s past operations. USAID archive goes public as Trump administration pushes transparency drive. (AP Photo) more The archive includes emails, reports and presentations concerning its work on disinformation and engagement with social media companies. The website, which was taken offline during the administration’s overhaul of the foreign aid agency, now features a section titled “Transparency and Accountability”. It describes the collection as material intended to show how USAID operated under previous administrations. The official USAID website says the agency was “weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values” and that the documents are being published in the interest of transparency and accountability. The page also offers a downloadable archive listed at 1.1 gigabytes.

The material includes emails, internal communications, briefing documents, concept notes, reports and recorded webinars. Several entries concern USAID’s work on information integrity, misinformation and disinformation, as well as its interactions with technology companies including Meta, Google and YouTube. Among the listed documents are a report titled “USAID Disinformation Primer”, an email concerning a meeting between then-USAID administrator Samantha Power and YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki, and a document titled “USAID Meta engagement”. The website also lists a concept note connected to the Global Disinformation Index. USAID website highlights past work on online information The collection focuses on programmes and discussions that examined how misinformation and disinformation could affect democratic institutions, elections and public debate. Some documents refer to engagement with social media platforms and efforts to promote information integrity. Their inclusion on the website does not, by itself, establish that the activities amounted to censorship or that the agency improperly directed technology companies to remove content.