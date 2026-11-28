The US Department of State has released its December 2026 Visa Bulletin, bringing forward movement in key employment-based green card categories for Indian applicants, with the EB-2 and EB-3 final action dates advancing and offering some relief to people waiting for US permanent residency. US Green Card December update: F2A, F4 advance for Indians as employment visa dates hold. (X/@unumihaimedia) more The latest bulletin, outlines the dates that determine when applicants can receive immigrant visas or move ahead with their green card applications. It includes separate charts for Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing, which serve different purposes in the immigration process. Some relief in family-sponsored categories The December bulletin also shows movement in certain family-sponsored categories. For Indian applicants in the F2A category, which covers spouses and unmarried children under 21 of US permanent residents, the Final Action Date has advanced by one month, from October 22, 2026, in November to November 22, 2026, in December.

The F4 category, covering brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, has also moved forward. Its Final Action Date for India advances from December 15, 2006, to February 15, 2007. In the Dates for Filing chart, the F4 India cut-off date moves from February 1, 2007, in November to August 15, 2007, in December. This could allow eligible applicants with earlier priority dates to take the next documentation steps, subject to the applicable filing instructions. EB-2 and EB-3 India dates remain unchanged Despite the movement in some family-sponsored categories, Indian applicants in the employment-based second preference (EB-2) and third preference (EB-3) categories will not see any change in their cut-off dates in December. The EB-2 India Final Action Date remains November 1, 2013, while the EB-3 India date stays at January 22, 2014. Both dates are unchanged from the November bulletin. The EB-1 India Final Action Date has also remained unchanged at February 1, 2023. The Dates for Filing chart shows a similar pattern. The EB-2 India filing date remains January 15, 2015, while the EB-3 date stays at January 15, 2015. The EB-1 filing date is unchanged at July 1, 2024.