As per the Delimitation Bill, 2026 that will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, the Delimitation Commission will comprise of three primary members: a Chairperson (a sitting or retired Supreme Court Judge appointed by the Central Government), the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC will be a member automatically and the State Election Commissioner of the relevant state. The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill. (PTI/Representational) more The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill.

The panel to decide on boundaries (HT Graphic)

The bill states that the State Election Commissioner appointed by the Governor under Article 243K will be a member. However, for two states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the Governor will act as the State Election Commissioner for this purpose. Commission to be constituted immediately after bill passes

Deep Dive Who will chair the Delimitation Commission under the proposed 2026 Bill? Who else will be members of the proposed Delimitation Commission? When will the Delimitation Commission be formed, and how long will it function?