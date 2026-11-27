Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.
Vikas Agrawal, key accused in ₹2,883-crore Chhattisgarh liquor case, brought back from UAE
Vikas Agrawal, accused of being the financial coordinator or ‘Moneyman’ in the ₹2,883-crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam, was brought back from the UAE.
Vikas Agrawal, a key accused in the alleged ₹2,883-crore Chhattisgarh liquor case, was deported from the United Arab Emirates on Friday after being on the run for several years, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. HT had exclusively reported on November 13 that Agrawal had been detained in the UAE.
The alleged irregularities pertain to the illegal sale of unaccounted-for and duty-evaded liquor through state-run liquor outlets, allegedly under the protection of senior excise and other Chhattisgarh government officials between 2019 and 2023. A liquor syndicate led by businessman Anwar Dhebar and retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja manipulated the state’s excise system to generate illegal proceeds exceeding ₹2,883 crore, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel, has already been charged in the case.
The CBI said in a statement on Friday that it had, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Chhattisgarh Police, successfully secured Agrawal’s deportation from the UAE on November 27.
Agrawal, the CBI said, played a key role as the central financial coordinator, also known as the ‘Moneyman’, in an organised syndicate involved in irregularities in the Chhattisgarh liquor distribution system. The agency said the irregularities resulted in a wrongful loss of over ₹1,280 crore to the state exchequer.
“He facilitated the collection and distribution of commissions from distilleries to public officials and other beneficiaries and helped channel the proceeds of crime through various companies and financial arrangements to conceal their source and ownership. A chargesheet in the case has already been filed before the court in November 2024,” the CBI said.
At the request of Chhattisgarh Police, an Interpol Red Notice was published against him, following which he was located and arrested by UAE authorities.
“Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India. The escort team of Chhattisgarh Police visited UAE where the subject was handed over to the escort team from India at Dubai International Airport,” CBI said.
The CBI said that since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals, including 78 fugitives in 2026, have been successfully brought back to India through Interpol channels.