Chhattisgarh liquor case key accused held in UAE

Vikas Agrawal, a key accused in an alleged ₹2,883-crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam who was absconding for the past several years, has been caught in Dubai and may be brought to India very soon, at least three officials told HT. The Enforcement Directorate had been probing the alleged liquor irregularities in Chhattisgarh since 2022. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The alleged irregularities pertain to the illegal sale of unaccounted and duty-evaded liquor through state-run liquor outlets, allegedly under the protection of senior excise and other Chhattisgarh government officials between 2019 and 2023. A liquor syndicate led by businessman Anwar Dhebar and retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja manipulated the state’s excise system to generate illegal proceeds exceeding ₹2,883 crore, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel has already been charged in the case.

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Repatriation from the UAE “Vikas Agrawal, who is an important link in the Chhattisgarh liquor syndicate’s financial operations, was arrested in Dubai in the third week of October. He is in the custody of the UAE authorities right now. His repatriation has also been almost approved by the UAE authorities and we believe that he would very soon be brought to India after completing all the formalities,” said one of the officials cited above, adding that he was absconding since sometime in 2023.

In a statement issued on June 1 this year, while attaching assets worth ₹1,000 crore in the case, ED said that “Vikas Agrawal functioned as the ground-level financial manager of the syndicate, collecting commissions from distilleries and FL-10A (foreign liquor) licensees and routing funds directly to Anwar Dhebar”.