Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday described India and 'Sanatan Dharma' as complementary to each other, asserting that guided by this ethos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nation First' mantra should become the guiding resolve of every Indian. The CM urged people to rise above divisions of caste, region, and language to think of themselves as part of a single nation. (File Photo/ANI) more

"If the nation becomes empowered, then Sanatan Dharma will also become equally capable and powerful. There is a single objective: India and Sanatan Dharma cannot be viewed separately; they are complementary to each other," he said, speaking at the death anniversary of Mahant Mahendra Nath jee Maharaj at Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Balrampur.

Also read: ‘Mungerilal ke sapne:’ Yogi takes a swipe at SP manifesto for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls

"If India is strong, Sanatan Dharma will be strong, and vice versa. This is why Prime Minister Modi emphasises 'Nation First.' This sentiment should resonate with every Indian and become our collective resolve. 'Nation First' will only become a reality when each of us dedicates ourselves to our respective duties with honesty and commitment," Adityanath said.

Also read: BJP has shifted from ‘nation first’ to ‘donation first’, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

The chief minister also noted that results do not stem from mere speeches or sermons, but rather from dedicated effort and hard work. "To achieve meaningful outcomes, every individual must be prepared to fulfil their responsibilities within their own spheres," he added.

Adityanath highlighted the importance of gratitude, saying, “Regardless of whether anyone else is watching, expressing gratitude is essential. Even foreign invaders who once looked down upon Sanatan Dharma were ultimately compelled to acknowledge its significance.”

Also read: Dharma must be protected, even if struggle becomes necessary, says Adityanath

He referenced an incident involving Mughal Emperor Shahjahan, who, while imprisoned in the Agra Fort by his son Aurangzeb, lamented his misfortunes.

"He (Shahjahan) said, 'It is my great misfortune that you are my son. You force me to yearn for every single drop of water.' In that moment of despair, Shahjahan proclaimed that Hindus are far better than him, as they honour their ancestors both while alive and after their passing through rituals like 'Shraaddh' and 'Tarpan.' Such is the tradition of Sanatan Dharma," Adityanath said.

He cautioned that India will remain secure and united only as long as this sense of gratitude endures among Sanatan Dharma followers. He urged people to rise above divisions of caste, region, and language to think of themselves as part of a single nation.