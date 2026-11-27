The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment bill that paves the way for delimitation to implement the women's reservation law. According to the bill seen by Hindustan Times, Lok Sabha seats for each state will increase by 50%, with each state's share frozen until 2051. Since no state or UT can be allocated half a seat, the 50% increase needs a mathematical adjustment. (REUTERS/File) more

What will be the total number of Lok Sabha seats for each state and Union Territory under this formula?

Since the proposed increase is a uniform 50%, the share of each state will remain almost exactly the same. Why almost? Because a 50% increase leaves some states with a fraction. For example, a 50% rise for Tamil Nadu takes its tally to 58.5, which is not a whole number. The same problem arises for every state and UT with an odd number of seats, such as Madhya Pradesh (29 seats), Punjab (13) and Delhi (7), and for the small states and UTs that have just one seat.

Since no state or UT can be allocated half a seat, the 50% increase needs a mathematical adjustment. One solution is to round such fractions up. Tamil Nadu, for instance, is likely to get 59 seats instead of 58.5. If this principle is applied to every state and UT with an odd number of seats, the new strength of the Lok Sabha will be 824.

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However, rounding up would take states and UTs that currently have one seat to two, a 100% increase. Their seats may therefore stay unchanged. HT's projections keep them at one, though the bill's text provides a 50% increase for every state and UT. On that basis, the new Lok Sabha will have 816 members, the figure the government has also cited. Take a look at the numbers below.