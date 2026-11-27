Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.
‘Mungerilal ke sapne:’ Yogi takes a swipe at SP manifesto for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls
CM Yogi Adityanath attends programme organised to distribute tablets to 46,800 students and trainees of Devipatan division in Gonda district
Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party election manifesto that was released on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said development does not come by showing “Mungerilal ke sapne” (daydreams) but requires time, dedication and a clear vision.
In his salvo at the Opposition party, he further said, “Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (The queue begins where I stand)” as he quoted the famous dialogue from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kaalia (1981) and reminded the people of a slew of development and welfare projects launched by his government.
Adityanath made the remarks at a programme organised to distribute tablets to 46,800 students and trainees of Devipatan division in Gonda district.
The attack comes a day after the Samajwadi Party released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday, promising a ₹5,000 monthly unemployment allowance for graduates until they secure a job, 25 lakh government jobs in five years, 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts valued up to ₹50 crore, an annual pension or assistance of ₹40,000 for elderly women, with similar support indicated for labourers, women workers and artisans, to be transferred directly into bank accounts, and a caste census.
Adityanath said over the past nine-and-a-half years of the BJP government, 9.70 lakh youth have been given government appointments in the state.
The number of appointments made during four terms of the Samajwadi Party and four terms of the Bahujan Samaj Party was less than half the number of appointment letters distributed by the BJP government, he said.
“Before 2017, the state’s education system was in a dilapidated condition. Schools lacked buildings and teachers, while the examination, land, mining, liquor and forest mafia dominated the entire system. The only achievement of previous governments was ‘One District, One Mafia’. Today, Uttar Pradesh is free from the mafia. No curfew, no danga, UP mein sab changa’ (There is no curfew or riot in UP, everything is fine here),” he said.
He alleged the previous governments turned Uttar Pradesh into a state of mafia and lawlessness, creating an identity crisis for the youth.
“Today, the same UP is emerging as the growth engine of the country’s economy. Those whose thinking was limited to their own families thought only as far as Saifai. In contrast, our government considered the 25 crore people of the state its family and devoted all its strength to changing their destiny,” he said.
“Appointment letters are a recognition of the hard work of the youth and similarly, the tablets being distributed today are a means of providing a platform for their talent,” he said.
He made similar remarks at an event in Lucknow where he questioned the SP promise to give government jobs to 25 lakh youth in five years. He said the youngsters of the state wanted to know what the SP did to provide government jobs when that party was in power in the state.
“We have issued nearly 9.70 lakh appointment letters. But you haven’t explained where you intend to source the appointment letters you’ve promised, nor have you mentioned how many appointment letters the SP distributed during its four terms in power—do tell us about that as well. What did you achieve during your tenure as CM? Speak about your own past, every person in UP is well aware of it,” Adityanath said.
“Next week, appointment letters will be issued to over 50,000 youths, including 8,000 lekhpals (revenue employees), 42,000 Home Guards, and 2,000 candidates selected through the Education Commission,” he said.
He said the SP, which has promised to reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme, must answer who introduced the New Pension Scheme.
The chief minister highlighted that the SP government itself implemented the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2005; however, by 2017, no accounts had been opened for employees, nor had any government contribution been deposited.
In Gonda, he said before 2017, there were barely 120 startups in the state, whereas now their number has crossed 25,000.
Cautioning the people against the “designs” of the SP, he said, “Those who created an identity crisis will once again try to approach the youth with certificates. Those who created obstacles in the construction of Ram Mandir and used to avoid visiting Noida to save their chairs had turned Noida into a means of looting and corruption. Today, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority have emerged as major investment centres. Under previous governments, the thinking was limited to country-made pistols and bombs. We demolished illegal establishments and today, BrahMos ballistic missiles are being manufactured in UP. The world witnessed the power of BrahMos during Operation Sindoor.”
He appealed to youth to get their names registered in electoral rolls. “Names of youth who attain the age of 18 years on January 1, 2027, must be included in the electoral rolls. Voting is both a right and a moral responsibility. Online voter registration is also available through the Yuva Sathi App,” he said.