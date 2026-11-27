SSP BBGTS Murthy has ordered an inquiry into the role of personnel from Sadar Bazaar police station into the alleged rape, confinement and assault of a 24-year-old woman at Hotel Square on Abu Lane. For representation only (HT File Photo)

SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle has been directed to complete the inquiry within three days and submit a report to the SSP.

The investigation will examine the roles of the circle officer (CO), police inspector, outpost in-charge and beat constable concerned, particularly why the November 24 incident was initially treated as a dispute between two parties.

The inquiry will focus on the police response immediately after the incident. Investigators will examine what action was taken after the woman sought help, why the matter was initially treated as a dispute between two parties and on what basis the hotel operator, staff and accused were given a clean chit.

SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle confirmed that formal investigation began on Friday by summoning the police personnel concerned to record their statements. The investigation will also establish why the police response changed after the CCTV footage surfaced and determine the individual responsibility of each personnel.

The CCTV footage from the hotel showed the woman running out of the premises and seeking help, raising questions about why the incident was initially not treated with the seriousness it warranted.

The controversy soon reached senior officials in Lucknow, prompting intervention at the government level. The ADG (law and order) also became involved in the matter, triggering heightened activity within the police department.

SSP BBGTS Murthy visited Hotel Square and the hotel was sealed within approximately two hours. The SSP had cited the possibility of tampering with evidence inside the hotel as the reason for sealing the premises.

Action against the police personnel concerned will be decided based on the inquiry findings, the SP City said.