A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pulled him up for focusing more on words than action, Saharanpur MP and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee working president Imran Masood on Friday continued to target the Samajwadi Party, the Congress’s principal alliance partner in the state, over seat-sharing for the 2027 assembly elections, saying his party wanted more than 105 seats. Questioning whether the responsibility of defeating the BJP rested solely with the Congress, Imran Masood said the SP too needed to show flexibility in the alliance. (File) more

Masood, one of the Congress’s negotiators for seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh, said the party was now stronger than it was in 2017, when it contested 105 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

“Not 105 seats but more. We got 105 seats in 2017 when we were not so strong. Now we are strong,” Masood said when asked about the Congress’s seat demand.

Asked about Kharge’s advice to focus on action rather than words, Masood said, “What Kharge Sahab told me yesterday is a matter of pride... my national president is acknowledging how we are putting forward our views and how we are working. An attempt is being made to create a narrative around it and I am being cornered from all sides, as if I am a villain. But I am making demands for my party. I will put the truth and reality in front. My job is to live and die for my party,” he said.

Questioning whether the responsibility of defeating the BJP rested solely with the Congress, Masood said the SP too needed to show flexibility in the alliance.

“The alliance is there, but does the entire responsibility of ousting the BJP rest solely on our shoulders? Does it not rest on yours (Samajwadi Party)? If we accept all your (SP) demands, we are good,” he said.

On the SP’s manifesto and its announcement of candidates for five assembly seats, Masood told a TV news agency: “It is their list, it is their manifesto.”

On the seat-sharing negotiations, he also credited Rahul Gandhi with the SP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while asserting that the Congress too had contributed to the alliance’s success.

“It was because of Rahul Gandhi that the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We aren’t saying you didn’t contribute; we are saying that we too secured victories. We showed a big heart—but must it always be us who shows a big heart, every single time? Can’t you show a bit more generosity?” he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand hit back at Masood in a post on X, citing the electoral history of the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency to argue that the SP was instrumental in the alliance’s victories there.

“The statistics of the 2019-2024 Lok Sabha polls on Saharanpur seat are a witness to the idea that the winning formula is Samajwadi Party. In 2019, under the SP-BSP alliance, the BSP won the seat, and in 2024, under the SP-Congress alliance, Congress won the seat. Imran Masood should see the difference between victory and defeat,” he said.

Masood is also reportedly unhappy with the SP’s decision to announce candidates for two assembly segments in his Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Kharge, who was in Lucknow on Thursday for a Congress event marking Constitution Day, had referred to Masood’s frequent television appearances and advised him to focus on organisational work.

“Imran Masood, whom I frequently hear on TV, speaking with great fervour. However, we must focus on action rather than words; the more we work together, the better we will progress,” Kharge had said.