The Rahu-Ketu transit over the next 18 months could bring changes in several areas of your life, including career, finances, relationships, and family. In Vedic astrology, Rahu and Ketu are considered shadow planets. Their movement through the zodiac is traditionally associated with changing priorities, unexpected developments, and a shift in the way you approach certain aspects of life. The next 18 months could bring major astrological shifts for all 12 zodiac signs (Pinterest) more

The effects of this transit will depend on the houses Rahu and Ketu occupy in your birth chart. You may find yourself more focused on some areas of life while gradually losing interest in others. While some may feel a stronger urge to move ahead in their careers, others may turn their attention to relationships, financial security, or spiritual growth.

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Here is what the next 18 months could bring for each zodiac sign, according to Aggie Woloszyn, a Vedic astrologer based in California. A former accountant in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley, she is also the founder of Aggieology, a Vedic astrology app.

Aries: Rahu in the 10th house, Ketu in the 4th house For Aries, this transit brings your career and home life into focus. Rahu in the 10th house can strengthen your professional ambitions and make you eager to take on a bigger role. You may consider changing careers, starting a business, or working toward a position that brings greater recognition. Unexpected opportunities or changes at work could also come your way.

On the other hand, Ketu in the 4th house may leave you feeling less attached to your home or familiar surroundings. You could find yourself thinking about relocating or reconsidering your current living situation. With professional ambitions taking up more of your time, maintaining a balance between work and family may not always be easy.

Taurus: Rahu in the 9th house, Ketu in the 3rd house For Taurus, the focus shifts to higher education, travel, spirituality, and communication. Rahu in the 9th house may encourage you to look beyond familiar surroundings. You could feel drawn to foreign cultures, advanced studies, or opportunities abroad. You may also develop an interest in unconventional philosophies and spiritual traditions, or find yourself seeking guidance from teachers and mentors.

Ketu in the 3rd house, meanwhile, may change the way you communicate and interact with people around you. You could become more selective about your social circle, spend less time on superficial conversations, or feel the need to take a break from social media. The important thing will be to turn your interest in new experiences and knowledge into something practical.

Gemini: Rahu in the 8th house, Ketu in the 2nd house For Gemini, this transit puts shared finances, investments, inheritance, taxes, and family matters under the spotlight. Rahu in the 8th house may make you more interested in investments, financial planning, research, and subjects that are not always easy to understand. You may also have to deal with unexpected developments involving joint assets, insurance, loans, or your partner's finances.

Ketu in the 2nd house could change your attitude toward money, possessions, and family expectations. You may start questioning what financial security means to you and whether your current sources of income are giving you the stability you want. It may be a good time to take a closer look at your finances, particularly where shared money and long-term commitments are concerned.

Cancer: Rahu in the 7th house, Ketu in the 1st house For Cancer, this is an important transit for relationships and partnerships. Rahu in the 7th house may increase your desire for companionship and meaningful connections. You could meet people who have a lasting influence on your life, or find yourself drawn to relationships that are different from what you have experienced before. Business partnerships, collaborations, and new clients may also become important.

Ketu in the 1st house, however, may leave you questioning your own identity and priorities. You might feel less connected to the person you used to be or become uncertain about what you really want. Your relationships could bring some of these questions to the surface. Try not to lose sight of your own needs while making room for another person's expectations. A little flexibility and compromise can go a long way.

Leo: Rahu in the 6th house, Ketu in the 12th house For Leo, the transit brings attention to work, health, daily responsibilities, and personal well-being. Rahu in the 6th house may strengthen your competitive side and encourage you to deal with problems you have been putting off. You may want to take on more responsibility at work, improve your professional standing, or resolve long-standing conflicts.

However, you should not let work take over your daily life. Rahu can also magnify existing concerns, so paying attention to your health and routine will be important. Ketu in the 12th house may draw you toward spirituality, solitude, and time away from everyday distractions. You may find that you need more space to yourself. The trick will be to make room for that without neglecting your responsibilities.

Virgo: Rahu in the 5th house, Ketu in the 11th house For Virgo, this transit brings creativity, romance, children, friendships, and financial gains into focus. Rahu in the 5th house may encourage you to pursue a creative idea, start a project, or spend more time on something you are passionate about. Romantic experiences may also become more significant, and unexpected developments involving children could come up.

You may also feel tempted to take bigger risks with speculative investments. Be careful about making financial decisions based on excitement or the promise of quick gains. Ketu in the 11th house may change your relationship with friends and social circles. You could lose interest in connections that exist only for networking or personal benefit and become more particular about the people you spend time with. It is worth asking whether your friendships and ambitions still reflect what matters to you.

Libra: Rahu in the 4th house, Ketu in the 10th house For Libra, home, family, property, and career will be the main areas of focus. Rahu in the 4th house may increase your desire for a more comfortable and secure home. You could think about buying property, renovating your current space, or moving to a different place. Unexpected family or property-related developments may also require your attention.

Ketu in the 10th house, meanwhile, may make you question your professional choices. You may find that a career that once gave you satisfaction no longer feels as rewarding, or that the desire for recognition is not as important as it used to be. Changes at home could influence your career decisions, while a new professional direction may also mean relocating. Finding a balance between your work and personal life will be important during this period.

Scorpio: Rahu in the 3rd house, Ketu in the 9th house For Scorpio, communication, education, travel, and personal beliefs come into focus. Rahu in the 3rd house may give you the confidence to take chances and pursue opportunities that you might have hesitated to consider earlier. Writing, marketing, media, entrepreneurship, and learning new skills could all hold your interest. You may also feel more confident about sharing your ideas, promoting your work, or building an online presence.

Ketu in the 9th house may lead you to question beliefs and traditions you have followed for years. You might become less interested in conventional teachings and more inclined to find your own answers to questions about faith, spirituality, and life. As you become more independent in your thinking, remember that the experience and guidance of others can still have value.

Sagittarius: Rahu in the 2nd house, Ketu in the 8th house For Sagittarius, money, income, family, and shared financial responsibilities will need your attention. Rahu in the 2nd house may make you more determined to improve your financial position. You could look for additional sources of income, explore new ways to earn, or focus on building long-term security.

At the same time, be mindful of your spending habits. Rahu can increase your desire for material comforts, and it may be easy to spend more than you planned. Ketu in the 8th house may make you rethink shared finances, loans, inheritances, and financial arrangements with others. You may also feel less comfortable depending on someone else for financial support. This is a good time to review your financial commitments and understand where you stand.

Capricorn: Rahu in the 1st house, Ketu in the 7th house For Capricorn, Rahu and Ketu move across the houses of identity and relationships, making this a significant period for personal decisions. Rahu in the 1st house may bring a stronger desire to make your mark, become more independent, and take your life in a new direction. You may consider changing your appearance, pursuing fresh ambitions, or making choices that reflect the person you want to become.

However, the desire for success and recognition could sometimes make you overly focused on yourself or on how others see you. Ketu in the 7th house may also bring a change in the way you approach romantic relationships, marriage, and business partnerships. You could start questioning existing commitments or feel less satisfied with certain relationship dynamics. While pursuing your own goals, make sure you do not overlook the needs of the people closest to you.

Aquarius: Rahu in the 12th house, Ketu in the 6th house For Aquarius, foreign connections, expenses, spirituality, work, and health will be important themes. Rahu in the 12th house may increase your interest in opportunities abroad. You could consider relocating, working with international organizations, or taking up work that happens behind the scenes. You may also feel drawn to spirituality and subjects related to the subconscious mind.

Keep an eye on your expenses, though, as Rahu can sometimes encourage excessive spending or escapist habits. Ketu in the 6th house may make you less interested in workplace competition, routine disputes, or conflicts that once occupied your attention. You may prefer to step away from unnecessary arguments. Just make sure that your need for solitude does not come at the cost of your health, daily routine, or professional responsibilities.

Pisces: Rahu in the 11th house, Ketu in the 5th house For Pisces, the next 18 months could bring greater focus on financial gains, friendships, social networks, and long-term ambitions. Rahu in the 11th house may help you connect with influential people and explore opportunities through friends, professional groups, social media, or technology. You may become more ambitious about your financial goals and eager to expand your circle.

However, be careful about the people and opportunities you choose to trust. Ketu in the 5th house may make you less attached to certain romantic interests, creative pursuits, or the need for recognition. You may find more satisfaction in doing something because you enjoy it rather than because it brings approval from others. Matters involving children or education may also need attention. As your ambitions grow, do not lose touch with the interests and relationships that make you happy.

What the Rahu-Ketu transit means for your next 18 months Over the next 18 months, some areas of your life may demand more attention, while others may no longer feel as important as they once did. The Rahu-Ketu transit, in astrological terms, is associated with these shifts in priorities and the changes they can bring.

Your Sun sign gives you a general idea of what to expect, but it does not tell the whole story. Your individual birth chart, planetary periods (dashas), and aspects to your natal planets also matter when understanding how these transits may affect you.

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Disclaimer: Astrology is based on beliefs and interpretations and is not a scientifically established method of predicting future events. These predictions are for general information and reflection; individual experiences may differ depending on your birth chart and personal circumstances.