Scorpio rising, Rahu/Ketu in the 12th house, a strong Jupiter, and more: 8 birth chart placements linked to psychic abilities in Vedic astrology

In Vedic astrology, certain birth chart placements are believed to be linked to psychic abilities, intuition, and sensitivity to the feelings of others. Here are eight placements Vedic astrologer Zia Kusumawardini looks at when exploring these traits. 8 birth chart placements linked to psychic abilities in Vedic astrology (Pinterest)

1. Moon in the 4th, 8th, or 12th house, or in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces Associated with emotions and intuition in astrology, when the Moon falls in the 4th, 8th, or 12th house, or in one of the water signs, Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, it is believed to make you more sensitive to your surroundings. In Vedic astrology, these placements are linked to a strong emotional connection and an ability to trust your instincts.

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2. Rahu or Ketu in your rising or Moon sign, or in the 8th or 12th house While Ketu is associated with detachment, past-life connections, and spiritual knowledge, Rahu is linked to curiosity and experiences beyond the familiar. If either is placed in your rising sign, Moon sign, or the 8th or 12th house, it may be associated with an interest in the mystical or unexplained. You may find yourself drawn to astrology, spiritual practices, or questions about what lies beyond everyday experience.

3. A stellium in the 8th or 12th house A stellium refers to several planets gathered in one house or sign. In Vedic astrology, the 8th and 12th houses are associated with hidden knowledge, spiritual matters, and experiences that can change the way you see life. If you have a stellium in either house, you may be curious about subjects that others rarely discuss, such as the occult, life after death, or the subconscious mind.

4. Moon and Mercury conjunct Ketu The Moon is linked to emotions and intuition, while Mercury represents the mind and communication. If the Moon and Mercury are conjunct Ketu in your birth chart, you may spend a lot of time thinking about your feelings. According to the Vedic astrologer, this placement can also draw you toward spiritual subjects and the search for answers beyond what is visible.

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5. A strong 12th house or 12th-house lord The 12th house is associated with solitude, dreams, meditation, and the subconscious. If this house is prominent in your chart, you may enjoy spending time alone, meditating, or reflecting on your dreams. Zia also associates it with vivid or prophetic dreams. However, a dream that feels meaningful is not necessarily a prediction of what will happen.

6. Scorpio rising Scorpio is usually linked to transformation, the occult, and things that are hidden from view. If you have a Scorpio rising, you may be drawn to understanding what lies beneath the surface rather than accepting what you see at first glance. You might pay close attention to people's behavior, notice when something feels out of place, or want to understand the reasons behind their actions.

7. Pisces rising or a strong Jupiter Pisces rising or a strong Jupiter is linked to an interest in spiritual matters and a heightened awareness of emotions. If either influence is prominent in your birth chart, you may find it easy to relate to other people's feelings or feel drawn to prayer, meditation, and spiritual study.