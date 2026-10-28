From salt baths to meditation: 9 spiritual practices to help you let go of emotional heaviness and find inner balance

Some days, you may feel emotionally drained without knowing exactly why. A difficult conversation, a stressful day at work, or spending too much time around people can leave you feeling unsettled. You may want to step away from everything for a while and find some peace.

In many spiritual traditions, simple rituals such as bathing, prayer, spending time in nature, and meditation are believed to help release negativity and bring a sense of balance. Sometimes, taking a little time for yourself is enough to help you feel calmer and ready to move forward.

ALSO READ: You cannot control everything, but you can find your calm: 7 mindfulness practices to help you stay grounded

1. Water cleansing Water is used in many spiritual traditions as a symbol of purification and renewal. Taking a bath or shower can also give you a moment to slow down after a difficult day. As you bathe, pay attention to the water flowing over you and imagine leaving behind the stress and worries you have been carrying. You can also add a little bath salt if it suits your skin.

2. Smoke cleansing Incense and herbs have been used in spiritual rituals to cleanse spaces and create a peaceful atmosphere. Move through your room mindfully or sit quietly while the fragrance fills the space. You can use this time to clear your thoughts and set an intention for the day ahead. Always use incense carefully, keep it away from flammable objects, and ensure proper ventilation.

3. Salt cleansing You may have come across practices that involve adding salt to bathwater or placing a small bowl of salt in a room. You can take a salt bath or simply set aside a few minutes to reflect on what has been weighing on your mind. The belief that salt absorbs negative spiritual energy has not been scientifically established, but the ritual may offer a personal moment of reflection.

4. Spend time in nature When everyday responsibilities begin to feel overwhelming, stepping outside can give you a much-needed break. Spending time among trees, walking on grass, or sitting near water can help you slow down and take your attention away from daily worries. Sometimes, a little time outdoors is all you need to feel refreshed.

ALSO READ: Solitude and loneliness are not the same: An expert explains the value of reconnecting with our inner selves

5. Set an intention before sleep Before going to sleep, take a few minutes to reflect on the day. Think about what you want to leave behind and what you hope to approach differently tomorrow. You can say a quiet prayer or simply remind yourself that you do not have to figure everything out tonight. Give yourself permission to rest and return to your concerns when you feel ready.

6. Try sound cleansing Bells, singing bowls, chanting, and devotional music are used in different spiritual practices to create a sense of peace and harmony. You can listen to a prayer, play gentle music, or spend a few minutes listening to the sound of a singing bowl. Allow your attention to rest on the sound instead of getting caught up in your thoughts. Choose something that helps you feel comfortable and relaxed.

7. Take a break from constant stimulation Sometimes, you need a break from the things that keep your mind occupied throughout the day. Sit quietly, avoid checking messages, and give yourself time to breathe without distractions. While fasting is also a part of some spiritual traditions, cleansing your energy does not require you to skip meals. You can simply take a break from unnecessary noise and stimulation and give yourself some space to rest.