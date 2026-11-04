Ranji Trophy Live Updates Round Four, Day 3: Mumbai aim for early wickets; Tamil Nadu in control against Chandigarh
Ranji Trophy Live Updates Round Four, Day 3: Follow the live coverage for latest scores, wickets, standout performances and key developments from matches across the country.
Ranji Trophy Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy Round 4 moves into Day 3 with several teams looking to strengthen their positions across the Elite Group fixtures. Mumbai will aim to extend their advantage against Railways after taking a 280-run first-innings lead, while Tamil Nadu are firmly in control against Chandigarh. Rajasthan, meanwhile, have fought back strongly after being bowled out for 78 in their first innings against Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand also hold the upper hand against Haryana. With plenty still at stake across the matches, Day 3 promises another important day in the tournament....Read More
Tripura five down!
Tripura are 80/5, with Sridam Paul and Sentu Sarkar at the crease. They have stretched their overall lead to 230 runs, but will need to add plenty more to put Saurashtra under pressure with a challenging target. The responsibility is now on the pair to steady the innings and give Tripura a stronger position in the contest.
Aneesh falls but Karnataka breach 500 mark!
Karnataka have crossed the 500-run mark, but lost the crucial wicket of KV Aneesh, whose brilliant knock came to an end at 145. The batter had been the mainstay of Karnataka's innings, and his dismissal by Assam's Roshan Alam will come as a big relief for the hosts.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy. Several teams will look to build on their positions, with Mumbai holding a 280-run lead against Railways, Tamil Nadu in control against Chandigarh, and Rajasthan having fought back against Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand are also ahead of Haryana.
I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the live scores, key moments and latest updates from across the matches. Stay tuned!