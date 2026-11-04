Ranji Trophy Live Updates Round Four, Day 3: Mumbai aim for early wickets; Tamil Nadu in control against Chandigarh

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy. Several teams will look to build on their positions, with Mumbai holding a 280-run lead against Railways, Tamil Nadu in control against Chandigarh, and Rajasthan having fought back against Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand are also ahead of Haryana.

I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the live scores, key moments and latest updates from across the matches. Stay tuned!