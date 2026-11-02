Vishal Mishra buys four apartments spread across 4,058 sq ft in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹22.25 crore

Singer Vishal Mishra has purchased four residential apartments measuring over 4,000 sq ft in Mumbai's Andheri for a total of ₹22.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Vishal Mishra has purchased four residential apartments measuring over 4,000 sq ft in Mumbai's Andheri for a total of ₹22.25 crore. (HT Files )

According to the documents, the apartments are located in Oberoi Sky Heights Co-operative Housing Society in Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara, Andheri West. The transactions were registered on October 26, 2026, and the documents show the properties were purchased from four sellers.

The documents show the combined built-up area of the four apartments is 4,058.21 sq ft, while their total super built-up area is 5,071 sq ft.

Mishra purchased the four apartments across two floors from three individuals. The largest transaction involved two apartments combined into a duplex unit spread across two floors. Mishra purchased this combined unit for approximately ₹9.30 crore. Together, the two apartments have a built-up area of 1,640.63 sq ft and a super built-up area of 2,050 sq ft, according to the documents.

Also Read: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal buys 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Madh Island for ₹4.94 crore

Mishra also purchased another apartment for approximately ₹4.27 crore, which has a built-up area of 880.27 sq ft and a super built-up area of 1,100 sq ft. Another apartment, with a built-up area of 971 sq ft, was purchased for approximately ₹4.02 crore, according to the documents.

The fourth apartment was purchased for approximately ₹4.67 crore. It has a built-up area of 760.25 sq ft and a super built-up area of 950 sq ft. The four transactions together add up to ₹22.25 crore.

The apartments were purchased along with three stilt parking spaces, and a stamp duty of ₹1.33 crore was paid, for which the transaction was registered on October 26, 2026.

In addition to the apartment area, the property documents mention two terraces as part of the sale. A 565 sq ft terrace is attached to the combined duplex unit, while another terrace measuring 380 sq ft is attached to another apartment.

Vishal Mishra and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

Vishal Mishra is a playback singer, music composer and songwriter known for his soulful, romantic and emotionally driven songs. He rose to prominence with 'Kaise Hua' from Kabir Singh and has since delivered popular tracks such as “Pehle Bhi Main” (Animal), “Janiye”, “Manjha”, “Khoobsurat” (Stree 2), and “Naacho Naacho” (RRR).

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal buys a premium apartment for ₹29.7 crore in Mumbai’s Worli

Recent property transactions by playback singers In October 2026, Salim Merchant, along with four other individuals, purchased a commercial property spread across the ground and first floors of a building in Mumbai’s Santacruz (West) for a total consideration of ₹12.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In August 2026, Shantanu Mukherji, popularly known as Bollywood singer Shaan, and his wife, Radhika Mukherji, purchased three flats in Bandra West, Mumbai, from developer NVK Realty LLP for a total consideration of ₹47.64 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In April 2026, Shreya Ghoshal, along with her mother Shamishtha Ghoshal and father Biswajit Ghoshal, purchased an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹29.70 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the apartment is located in Godrej Trilogy, Worli. The property has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m), and comes with three car parking spaces.

Also Read: Music composer Salim Merchant buys commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz for ₹12.85 crore

In December 2024, playback singer Jubin Nautiyal purchased a 4 BHK apartment for ₹4.94 crore in Mumbai's Madh Island area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The sea-facing apartment is located in Raheja Exotica, a building on Madh Island in Mumbai, and spans 1,933 sq ft. It includes a deck area of over 200 sq ft, according to the documents.

In October 2024, popular singer and music composer Rahul Krishna Vaidya purchased a 3,110-square-foot high-end apartment in Mumbai for a sum of ₹9 crore, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed.

As per the documents, the residential property is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group, offering 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK units, along with several amenities, across a 1.25-acre campus.