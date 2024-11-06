Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singer Rahul Vaidya buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for 9 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Nov 06, 2024 04:36 PM IST

The residential property is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group in Mumbai’s Bandra West suburb

Popular singer and music composer Rahul Krishna Vaidya has purchased a 3,110 square feet high-end apartment in Mumbai for a sum of 9 crore, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed.

Singer Rahul Vaidya buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 crore(HT file photo)
Singer Rahul Vaidya buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for 9 crore(HT file photo)

As per the documents, the residential property is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group, offering 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK units with several amenities across a 1.25-acre campus.

Also Read: Here’s why Bollywood stars invest in residential and commercial real estate

According to Square Yards, the apartment purchased by Vaidya spans a built-up area of 317.93 sq m (approximately 3,422 sq ft). The transaction, which was finalised in October 2024, incurred a stamp duty payment of 56.37 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000.

The project is located in Bandra West, which has seen a surge in celebrity real estate investments in recent months, Square Yards said. Bollywood stars such as Sunil Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, alongside sports personalities like KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty, have also acquired properties in this neighbourhood.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and son Ahan buy 8.01 crore property in Mumbai: Square Yards

Bandra’s allure lies in its historic ties to Bollywood and sports icons, creating an exclusive, close-knit community, Square Yards said. Its proximity to the film industry, production studios, and networking venues offers clear benefits for entertainment professionals.

Furthermore, high-end residences, modern amenities, and easy connectivity to the airport and business hubs make Bandra a preferred choice for high-profile individuals seeking premium residential spaces in Mumbai.

Celebrity clientele

For decades, Mumbai’s property market has attracted its share of interest from celebrities based in the city as a preferred area of investment, especially commercial properties. The long list in this set of clientele features several marquee names, including some from the younger generation such as actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

According to experts, their motives to invest in real estate may include portfolio diversification, benefitting from rental yields, end-use and even emotional purchase wherein a property could be valued purely on the basis of the individual’s nostalgia.

Also Read: Top 5 Bollywood property deals: Here's what Kangana Ranaut, Sajid Khan, Kartik Aaryan bought and sold in Mumbai

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //