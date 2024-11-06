Popular singer and music composer Rahul Krishna Vaidya has purchased a 3,110 square feet high-end apartment in Mumbai for a sum of ₹9 crore, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed. Singer Rahul Vaidya buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 9 crore(HT file photo)

As per the documents, the residential property is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group, offering 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK units with several amenities across a 1.25-acre campus.

According to Square Yards, the apartment purchased by Vaidya spans a built-up area of 317.93 sq m (approximately 3,422 sq ft). The transaction, which was finalised in October 2024, incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹56.37 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The project is located in Bandra West, which has seen a surge in celebrity real estate investments in recent months, Square Yards said. Bollywood stars such as Sunil Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, alongside sports personalities like KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty, have also acquired properties in this neighbourhood.

Bandra’s allure lies in its historic ties to Bollywood and sports icons, creating an exclusive, close-knit community, Square Yards said. Its proximity to the film industry, production studios, and networking venues offers clear benefits for entertainment professionals.



Furthermore, high-end residences, modern amenities, and easy connectivity to the airport and business hubs make Bandra a preferred choice for high-profile individuals seeking premium residential spaces in Mumbai.

Celebrity clientele

For decades, Mumbai’s property market has attracted its share of interest from celebrities based in the city as a preferred area of investment, especially commercial properties. The long list in this set of clientele features several marquee names, including some from the younger generation such as actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

According to experts, their motives to invest in real estate may include portfolio diversification, benefitting from rental yields, end-use and even emotional purchase wherein a property could be valued purely on the basis of the individual’s nostalgia.

