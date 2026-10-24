From Sonu Sood to Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood stars invest in commercial real estate for rental income and long-term wealth

From office spaces in Mumbai’s business districts to retail units leased to businesses, commercial real estate offers investors the opportunity to earn regular income through long-term lease agreements, contractual rent escalations and potential capital appreciation. Recent transactions involving actors Sonu Sood, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit highlight how commercial property is becoming part of the investment portfolios of Bollywood stars. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has leased a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Versova to Bokka Coffee in a five-year deal valued at ₹3.52 crore in total rent, according to documents accessed by Square Yards

The latest example is Sonu Sood, who has leased a commercial unit in Aram Nagar, Versova, in Mumbai’s Andheri West, to Bokka Coffee. The transaction, registered in October 2026, is expected to generate a total rental income of ₹3.52 crore over five years, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Sonu Sood’s commercial property deal The monthly rent for the Versova property starts at ₹5 lakh in the first year, increases to ₹5.4 lakh in the second year, ₹5.83 lakh in the third year, ₹6.29 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹6.8 lakh in the fifth year. The agreement provides for an annual rental escalation of approximately 8%.

The transaction involved stamp duty of ₹93,000, registration charges of ₹1,000 and a security deposit of ₹32 lakh, according to the document.

Sood could not be reached for comment.

Why commercial real estate appeals to celebrity investors Commercial property has attracted interest from celebrities looking to diversify their portfolios through income-generating assets. Unlike residential properties, which may depend on location, tenant demand and maintenance costs to deliver rental returns, commercial assets can offer structured lease arrangements with clearly defined rental terms and escalation clauses.

Deepak Khandelwal, principal partner and chief sales officer at Square Yards, said the growing interest among Bollywood celebrities reflected the appeal of commercial real estate as a long-term investment avenue.

Sonu Sood’s latest leasing transaction, alongside investments by Hrithik Roshan and his family, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, underscores the interest in commercial assets, including office spaces and retail properties.

According to Khandelwal, commercial real estate offers opportunities to generate regular rental income through long-term lease agreements, contractual rent escalations and potential capital appreciation. Properties in established commercial markets with strong tenant demand can provide investors with a structured approach to building long-term wealth.

For investors, commercial real estate can be a strategic addition to a diversified portfolio. The investment potential is shaped by factors such as location, tenant quality, lease structure, rental demand and future development prospects. The key is to identify properties that combine sustainable rental income with long-term appreciation potential, making commercial real estate a considered investment choice for those seeking portfolio diversification and wealth creation, he told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Hrithik Roshan and family invest in Mumbai offices In 2025, Hrithik Roshan and his family members, including his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan; mother, Pramila Roshan; and sister, Sunaina Roshan, purchased multiple office units in Mumbai through individual and family-linked entities. The transactions were valued at approximately ₹80 crore, according to property registration documents.

The purchases reflect high-net-worth investors' interest in commercial assets that can generate rental income while benefiting from appreciation in established property markets.

Saif Ali Khan leases commercial units in Mumbai Saif Ali Khan has leased two commercial units on Andheri-Kurla Road in Mumbai, with a combined RERA carpet area of 5,692 sq ft, for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a five-year term running from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031. The property has been leased to Durva Fintech Private Limited, represented by its director, Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan leases office space in Mumbai's Andheri to a fintech firm for ₹22.76 lakh monthly rent

The agreement provides for a security deposit of ₹2.36 crore, equivalent to more than 10 months' starting monthly rent. The tenant received a two-month rent-free period, from May 10 to July 9, 2026, to carry out fit-out work. Rental payments commenced on July 10, 2026, and the monthly rent is scheduled to increase by 5% annually during the five-year tenure.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh lease office space Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, have leased a 2,545 sq ft commercial unit in Andheri West to AI studio firm Upsurge Labs LLP for five years, with the total rent over the tenure amounting to ₹3.76 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, lease office space to an AI studio firm in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹5.85 lakh a month

The office is located in the Signature building on Veera Desai Road. The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a tenure of 60 months. Upsurge Labs LLP is represented in the agreement by its partner, Sowmay Jain.

Madhuri Dixit records significant appreciation in office sale Commercial real estate can also offer substantial gains when an asset is sold after being held for several years. Actor Madhuri Dixit recently sold a commercial office in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹4.85 crore, nearly 18 years after purchasing it for ₹52.5 lakh.

The transaction, registered on June 23, 2026, involved the sale of the office to Frames Production Company Private Limited, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The earlier sale deed records that Dixit purchased the property under an agreement dated May 14, 2008.

Based on the purchase and sale prices, the property's value increased by approximately 824% over the holding period. The appreciation highlights the potential for long-term capital gains in real estate, although the actual return to an investor would also depend on costs associated with ownership, maintenance, taxes and the sale.

A long-term approach to property investment For celebrity investors, commercial real estate offers more than the prospect of owning a valuable asset. It can provide recurring rental income, diversify investments beyond entertainment and business interests, and create opportunities for long-term capital appreciation.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor says ‘real estate is the big brother of any business’; shares father Jeetendra’s mantra: ‘Save money, buy land and build wealth’

The recent deals involving Sonu Sood, Hrithik Roshan and his family, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Madhuri Dixit illustrate different ways investors can participate in the market—through direct purchases, leasing arrangements and the eventual sale of properties.

The appeal, however, extends beyond celebrity ownership. For any investor considering commercial real estate, the fundamentals remain the same: location, tenant quality, lease duration, rental escalation clauses, vacancy risk and the prospects for future demand. When these factors align, commercial property can serve as a long-term component of a diversified investment portfolio.