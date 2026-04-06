Shreya Ghoshal buys a premium apartment for ₹29.7 crore in Mumbai’s Worli

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her mother Shamishtha Ghoshal and father Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹29.70 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Shreya Ghoshal, along with her mother Shamishtha Ghoshal and father Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹29.70 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Instagram)

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the apartment is located in Godrej Trilogy, Worli. The property has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m), and comes with three car parking spaces.

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.78 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026, the documents showed.

Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects priced above ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

Shreya Ghoshal could not be reached for a comment.

Worli real estate market Worli is well connected via the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, Annie Besant Road and the Western Express Highway, providing seamless access to both South Mumbai and the western suburbs.

Also Read: SoBo–Worli apartment prices in Western suburb: Are Borivali, Goregaon and Andheri catching up with South Mumbai?

Over the years, Worli has transformed into a high-end residential and commercial destination, marked by luxury high-rises, premium office spaces, and upscale social infrastructure. The locality offers proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to data from Anarock Group and 360 One Wealth, top-end apartments in Mumbai’s Worli command prices of up to ₹1 lakh ($1,109) per sq ft, matching real estate rates in Lower Manhattan.

In 2025, one of the country’s costliest apartment deals was struck here, with two duplexes selling for over ₹700 crore. Over the past three years, Worli has also logged more than 20 individual residential transactions exceeding ₹100 crore, as per data from the ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth report, The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli.

Lower Parel and Nariman Point are also close to leading retail centres, fine-dining restaurants, reputed schools, and top healthcare facilities. Waterfront views and connectivity makes Worli a preferred address for professionals, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals seeking a premium lifestyle.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Property registrations remain steady at over 15,500 in March 2026, stamp duty collections fall by 6%

Shreya Ghoshal is an acclaimed playback singer. She was born to Bishwajit Ghoshal, an electrical engineer, and Sarmistha Ghoshal, a postgraduate in literature. She rose to prominence after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and made her Bollywood debut with Devdas (2002), gaining recognition for songs like ‘Bairi Piya.’