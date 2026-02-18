Redditor’s dream of an independent house in Mumbai sparks ₹350 crore Worli Sea Face reality check
Mumbai real estate: A Redditor’s dream of owning an independent house received advice to move abroad or be prepared with a ₹350 crore budget
A Redditor shared his childhood dream of living in an independent house in Mumbai, only to be told by netizens that he’d need around ₹350 crore to make it happen.
According to the Redditor, he wants to live in an independent house, but they are practically nonexistent in Mumbai.
"It's been a childhood dream of mine to live in a house like the ones shown the images but in Mumbai houses like these are damn near nonexistent. In Mumbai, it's just apartments! Where can I find a house like this?," the Redditor posted.
The Redditor said he would either buy or inherit a vacant plot of land and then build the house himself.
Responding to the post, one Redditor said, "Worli Sea Face has some. The question is, do you have the 350 crores required to buy one?"
Another user said, "If you have enough money in Mumbai, you can have any house you want."
Matchbox apartments are the only option
A user commented that Mumbai has no space and that one only resides in matchboxes.
"I have seen these houses in Delhi and NCR. Even in Chandigarh. Rows and rows of these. You wouldn't be able to differentiate Austin, TX from Chandigarh in many ways. Mumbai has no space for these. We can only live in stacked matchboxes here," the user commented.
Consider moving to the US or Canada
Several netizens pointed out that with enough money, it is possible to buy an independent home in Mumbai. Others suggested relocating to cities such as the USA, Austin or Toronto, where standalone houses are more common.
One user remarked that independent homes are far more typical in the US, while another suggested purchasing a plot on the outskirts of Mumbai and constructing a house there.
"If you buy a plot of land on the outskirts (eg. Karjat, Matheran, Alibaug etc.), you can get one constructed," the user commented.
Buying an independent home on Mumbai’s outskirts typically requires a budget of ₹1–2 crore
According to real estate experts, owning an independent house within Mumbai city limits is virtually impossible unless the buyer is a high-net-worth or ultra-high-net-worth individual.
“The price of an independent home can range anywhere between ₹30 crore and ₹500 crore, depending on the location and the quality of the property within Mumbai,” said Dinesh Shah, a suburban Mumbai-based real estate consultant.
However, buyers looking at villas on the outskirts or in established second-home destinations such as Lonavala or Igatpuri would typically need a budget of ₹1–2 crore. Prices in Alibaug can be higher due to its proximity to South Mumbai.
Popular second-home and villa markets include Lonavala and Khandala near Pune, Dapoli in the Konkan region, Alibaug in Raigad district, Manor in Palghar, Igatpuri, Kasara Ghat near Nashik, and the Karjat–Neral belt near Mumbai.
