Studio apartment launches in Mumbai dip to a five-year low of just 790 units in 2025

A video of a compact apartment recently went viral on social media, reigniting debate around Mumbai's real estate market, long known for soaring prices and shrinking homes. The clip showed a cramped apartment priced at ₹1.2 crore, with an unusual layout that places the bathroom directly opposite the kitchen's cooking area. Against this backdrop, number-crunching on tiny homes reveals an interesting trend: studio apartments, also known as one-room kitchens (RKs), have fallen to a five-year low in Mumbai, with only 790 units launched in 2025, the lowest in this period, according to Maharashtra RERA data.

In 2024, 832 studio apartments were launched, followed by 1,704 in 2023, 1,129 in 2022, and 1,518 in 2021, according to MahaRERA data.

Further, while studio apartments accounted for just 2 per cent of the total 42,643 launches in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025, studio, 1 BHK, and 2 BHK apartments accounted for nearly 60 per cent of all launches.

According to MahaRERA data, nearly 26,000 of the 42,643 units launched in 2025 were studio apartments, 1- and 2-BHK apartments.

In 2025, as many as 23 per cent of units, or over 10,000 units, were 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, 3.5 BHK, and 4 BHK apartments. Additionally, 790 studio apartments were launched in 2025.

The Mumbai real estate market also reported the launch of over 5,600 office spaces and shops, accounting for approximately 13 per cent of total launches in calendar year 2025, according to the data.

Why are studio apartment launches down? The new supply of smaller apartments, including 1 and 2 BHK, has been declining in favour of larger 3 and 4 BHK homes in the last five years, post-COVID-19, as homebuyers preferred bigger apartments, according to Rahul Ajmera, a developer at Vasupujya Corporation and a data expert who compiled the MahaRERA registration data.

Percentage share of apartments launched in 2025 According to the data, out of the total 42,643 launches in 2025, 34 per cent were 2 BHK apartments, 23 per cent were 1 BHK apartments, 19 per cent were 3 BHK apartments, and 4 per cent were 4 BHK apartments.

The balance includes studio apartments with a 2 per cent share, followed by around 15 per cent in offices and shops, according to MahaRERA data.