Mumbai real estate: Studios, 1 BHKs and 2 BHKs made up nearly 60% of 2025 launches, as per MahaRERA data

Mumbai's real estate market saw studio apartments, along with 1-BHK and 2-BHK homes, account for nearly 60% of all launches in 2025. In total, 42,643 housing units were launched during the year, according to the Maharashtra RERA data.

According to MahaRERA data, 25,061 of the 42,643 units launched in 2025 were 1- and 2-BHK apartments.

In 2025, 23% of units, or over 10,000 units, were 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, 3.5 BHK, and 4 BHK apartments. Additionally, 790 studio apartments were launched in 2025.

The Mumbai real estate market also reported the launch of over 5,600 office spaces and shops, accounting for approximately 13% of total launches in calendar year 2025, according to the data.

2 BHK apartment launches dominate Mumbai’s housing market According to the data, out of the total 42,643 launches in 2025, 34% were 2 BHK apartments, 23% were 1 BHK apartments, 19% were 3 BHK apartments, and 4% were 4 BHK apartments.

The balance includes studio apartments with a 2% share, followed by around 15% in offices and shops, according to MahaRERA data.

According to Rahul Ajmera, a developer at Vasupujya Corporation and a data expert who compiled the MahaRERA registration data, while 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments dominate launches, in the Mumbai real estate market, the new supply has been declining in favour of larger 3 and 4 BHK in the last five years post Covid-19 as homebuyers preferred bigger apartments.

Real estate project launches in Mumbai decline While post-COVID-19 real estate launches and sales had gone up significantly, that seems to have now cooled down.

Mumbai’s real estate market saw a sharp cooling in 2025, with new housing launches falling to a five-year low even as the city continued to add tens of thousands of homes. Around 42,643 new units were launched during the year, a steep 40% decline from nearly 70,892 units in 2024, according to MahaRERA data.

Project registrations also dropped to their lowest level in five years. In 2025, 689 new projects were registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), a 5% decline from the previous year, according to MahaRERA data.

According to the data, the Mumbai real estate market reported launches of 42,643 in 2025, 70,892 in 2024, 66,941 in 2023, 76,472 in 2022, and 54,736 in 2021.

The areas with the highest launches in 2025, surpassing 1,000 units each, include pockets of Malad West, Kandivali West, and Mulund West.