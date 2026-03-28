Facebook India renews lease of its commercial office units in Mumbai's BKC at a total rent of over ₹200 crore

Facebook has renewed its lease for 46,678 sq ft of commercial space in India's costliest business district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The lease has been renewed for five years at a total rent of over ₹200 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai real estate news: Facebook has renewed its lease for 46,678 sq ft of commercial space in India's costliest business district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the documents, Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd has renewed the lease for the commercial space measuring 46,678 sq ft of carpet area on the fifth and seventh floors of a building named One BKC in the G Block of BKC.

The commercial office space is owned by One BKC Realtors Pvt Ltd, and the lease will run for 5 years, starting on December 15, 2025, according to the documents.

The documents show that the initial monthly rent is ₹3.01 crore, and the rent will increase by 5% annually. The rent will be charged on the usable area of 70,167 sq ft.

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Facebook has paid a security deposit of ₹15.76 crore, and the space has been leased along with 75 car parking spaces. Additional car parking spaces will be charged at a monthly fee of ₹10,000 per car, the documents show.

The transaction was registered on March 17, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹49 lakh and a registration fee of ₹1,000 have been paid, the documents show.

An email query has been sent to Facebook and One BKC Realtors Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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All about BKC and the companies having their presence BKC is the city’s central business district (CBD) and a prime hub for the BFSI sector and Fortune 500 companies. It is one of the costliest commercial districts in India, with office spaces for Jio, Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, WeWork, CISCO, Pfizer, Tesla, Spotify, and Blackstone.

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BKC also houses government institutions such as the GST, the Reserve Bank of India, the Income Tax Department, and the Family Court. The US Consulate also has a sprawling campus inside BKC.