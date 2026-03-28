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    Facebook India renews lease of its commercial office units in Mumbai's BKC at a total rent of over ₹200 crore

    Mumbai real estate: Facebook India has renewed lease of office units on the fifth and seventh floors of a building named One BKC in the G Block of BKC

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 5:56 PM IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
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    Facebook has renewed its lease for 46,678 sq ft of commercial space in India's costliest business district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The lease has been renewed for five years at a total rent of over 200 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

    Mumbai real estate news: Facebook has renewed its lease for 46,678 sq ft of commercial space in India's costliest business district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
    Mumbai real estate news: Facebook has renewed its lease for 46,678 sq ft of commercial space in India's costliest business district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

    According to the documents, Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd has renewed the lease for the commercial space measuring 46,678 sq ft of carpet area on the fifth and seventh floors of a building named One BKC in the G Block of BKC.

    The commercial office space is owned by One BKC Realtors Pvt Ltd, and the lease will run for 5 years, starting on December 15, 2025, according to the documents.

    The documents show that the initial monthly rent is 3.01 crore, and the rent will increase by 5% annually. The rent will be charged on the usable area of 70,167 sq ft.

    Also Read: Noida International Airport Jewar inaugurated: Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida real estate markets set to get a boost

    Facebook has paid a security deposit of 15.76 crore, and the space has been leased along with 75 car parking spaces. Additional car parking spaces will be charged at a monthly fee of 10,000 per car, the documents show.

    The transaction was registered on March 17, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over 49 lakh and a registration fee of 1,000 have been paid, the documents show.

    An email query has been sent to Facebook and One BKC Realtors Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    Also Read: Income Tax changes 2026: 50% HRA relief to Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad; taxpayers must weigh old vs new regime

    All about BKC and the companies having their presence

    BKC is the city’s central business district (CBD) and a prime hub for the BFSI sector and Fortune 500 companies. It is one of the costliest commercial districts in India, with office spaces for Jio, Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, WeWork, CISCO, Pfizer, Tesla, Spotify, and Blackstone.

    Also Read: Table Space leases 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram at a starting monthly rent of 2.85 crore

    BKC also houses government institutions such as the GST, the Reserve Bank of India, the Income Tax Department, and the Family Court. The US Consulate also has a sprawling campus inside BKC.

    • Mehul R Thakkar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mehul R Thakkar

      Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More

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    News/Real Estate/Facebook India Renews Lease Of Its Commercial Office Units In Mumbai's BKC At A Total Rent Of Over ₹200 Crore
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