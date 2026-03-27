Table Space leases 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 crore
Table Space has leased the commercial space in a building named Godrej GCR in Sector 42 of Gurugram, for a period of five years
Co-working space operator TableSpace Technologies Pvt Ltd has leased 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.
The space has been leased in a building named Godrej GCR in Sector 42, Gurugram, and the documents show it has been leased from Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
According to the documents, the lease commences on January 15, 2026, and is valid for 5 years. The starting monthly rent is ₹2.85 crore, and it increases by 5% annually thereafter.
The company has paid a security deposit of ₹10.74 crore, and the office units are spread on the 13th, 14th and 15th floors of the building, the documents show.
An email query was sent to Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Tablespace. The story will be updated if a response is received.
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Table Space expands Mumbai footprint by 50%, strengthens presence in key business hubs
Table Space has expanded its Mumbai operations by 50%, increasing its footprint from 4.7 lakh sq. ft. to 7 lakh sq. ft. in FY 2025, the company had announced on March 6.
Also Read: Table Space expands Mumbai footprint by 50%, strengthens presence in key business hubs
The company has reinforced its presence in prime business districts such as Worli, Goregaon, BKC, and Andheri, catering to the growing demand for premium managed office spaces. Its ready-to-move-in managed office segment, The Suites, now spans 1.3 lakh sq. ft. across three Grade A properties: Altimus by K Raheja Corp (Worli), R Square by Runwal (Andheri), and Commerz III by Oberoi Realty (Goregaon).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More