Table Space leases 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 crore

Co-working space operator TableSpace Technologies Pvt Ltd has leased 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Co-working space operator TableSpace Technologies Pvt Ltd has leased 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram for five years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The space has been leased in a building named Godrej GCR in Sector 42, Gurugram, and the documents show it has been leased from Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

According to the documents, the lease commences on January 15, 2026, and is valid for 5 years. The starting monthly rent is ₹2.85 crore, and it increases by 5% annually thereafter.

The company has paid a security deposit of ₹10.74 crore, and the office units are spread on the 13th, 14th and 15th floors of the building, the documents show.

An email query was sent to Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Tablespace. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Table Space expands Mumbai footprint by 50%, strengthens presence in key business hubs Table Space has expanded its Mumbai operations by 50%, increasing its footprint from 4.7 lakh sq. ft. to 7 lakh sq. ft. in FY 2025, the company had announced on March 6.

Also Read: Table Space expands Mumbai footprint by 50%, strengthens presence in key business hubs

The company has reinforced its presence in prime business districts such as Worli, Goregaon, BKC, and Andheri, catering to the growing demand for premium managed office spaces. Its ready-to-move-in managed office segment, The Suites, now spans 1.3 lakh sq. ft. across three Grade A properties: Altimus by K Raheja Corp (Worli), R Square by Runwal (Andheri), and Commerz III by Oberoi Realty (Goregaon).