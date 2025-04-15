Table Space reports 41% growth in FY25, driven by demand from GCCs

Table Space, a managed workspace provider, on April 15 reported 41% year-on-year growth in FY25, with its portfolio reaching 10.5 million sq ft. Table Space attributed the 41% growth to demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) Table Space, a managed workspace provider, on April 15 reported 41% year-on-year growth in FY25, with its portfolio reaching 10.5 million sq ft. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

According to the company, its expansion was focused entirely across seven key clusters (metro cities) in India. The company said that the sectoral leasing demand was led by software/IT/ITeS, followed closely by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare, pharma and biotech.

The company said Bengaluru led the growth chart, contributing one-third to the overall portfolio addition with 980,000 sq ft, the highest of all cities as of March 2025. This was followed by expansions in the National Capital Region (682,000 sq ft), Pune (542,000 sq ft), and Hyderabad (415,000 sq ft), reinforcing Table Space’s presence in India’s major business corridors.

The company said that Table Space saw a increase in leasing velocity compared to the previous fiscal year, indicating traction and strong client acquisition across industry verticals.

Also Read: Commercial real estate in India turns green driven by demand from GCCs and IT firms

In FY25, Table Space added 3.01 million sq. ft. to its portfolio, with 16 newly launched centres contributing 76% of premium, managed workspaces. The company said that these include several Grade A assets developed by some of India’s most respected names, exemplifying Table Space’s commitment to scale, customisation, and elevated design standards.

“Our growth strategy is focused on expanding in high-potential micro-markets across India’s major business hubs—Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. Each new centre is a strategic move to serve the evolving demands of enterprise clients across diverse sectors," Karan Chopra, Chairman and Co-CEO of Table Space, said.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Why are pilots eyeing plots and luxury villas near Navi Mumbai airport?

According to the company, the highlight in FY25 was the rapid expansion of suites - Table Space’s premium, ready-to-move-in workspace solution for enterprises. The portfolio grew over six-fold, from 1,801 seats in FY24 to 11,461 in FY25, driven by strong uptake across enterprise sizes.

Also Read: Real estate is not just about tall buildings, but also data centres and Global Capacity Centres: BJP leader Smriti Irani

“FY25 has been a landmark year for Table Space, with a 41% year-on-year growth driven by the accelerating demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) expanding in India. Our unique strength lies in offering a full-spectrum managed workspace solution designed for enterprises—from ready-to-move-in Suites to fully custom-built, design-led environments—catering to the diverse needs of large enterprises. This holistic solution approach has helped us attract a wide range of sectors, including IT/ITeS, BFSI, healthcare, advanced tech and more," said Kunal Mehra, Co-CEO of Table Space.