Table Space expands Mumbai footprint by 50%, strengthens presence in key business hubs

Premium managed office solutions provider Table Space has expanded its Mumbai operations by 50%, increasing its footprint from 4.7 lakh sq. ft. to 7 lakh sq. ft. in FY 2025, the company announced on March 6. Premium managed office solutions provider Table Space has expanded its Mumbai operations by 50%, increasing its footprint from 4.7 lakh sq. ft. to 7 lakh sq. ft. in FY 2025, the company announced. (Representational Photo)(Table Space )

The company has reinforced its presence in prime business districts such as Worli, Goregaon, BKC, and Andheri, catering to the growing demand for premium managed office spaces. Its ready-to-move-in managed office segment, The Suites, now spans 1.3 lakh sq. ft. across three Grade A properties: Altimus by K Raheja Corp (Worli), R Square by Runwal (Andheri), and Commerz III by Oberoi Realty (Goregaon).

"Our portfolio has grown by over 50% in the past year, strengthening our presence in Mumbai’s high-growth corridors. With the launch of Suites, we aim to meet the rising demand for high-end, ready-to-move-in workspaces. As leasing momentum accelerates, we remain committed to scaling operations and delivering world-class workplaces that enhance productivity and business success," said Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO of Table Space.

Expansion and key acquisitions

Over the past seven years, Table Space has established a presence in six cities, with a total footprint exceeding 9.5 million sq. ft. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm currently serves 400 enterprise clients across 60+ centres.

In September 2024, the company acquired a 5.5-lakh sq. ft. office facility in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, for ₹500 crore under its Table Space Towers portfolio. This followed its first major acquisition, a 9-lakh sq. ft. facility in Kharadi, Pune, where it secured a 50% ownership stake through a ₹400 crore joint venture with Panchshil Realty.

Future expansion plans

As reported by HT.com, Table Space plans to nearly double its footprint, adding 9 million sq. ft. over the next three years, aiming for a total space of 18+ million sq. ft. by FY 2026-27. The company intends to expand to 120 centres, primarily in Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune.