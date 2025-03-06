Table Space expands Mumbai footprint by 50%, strengthens presence in key business hubs
Premium managed office solutions provider Table Space has expanded its Mumbai operations by 50%, increasing its footprint from 4.7 lakh sq. ft. to 7 lakh sq. ft. in FY 2025, the company announced on March 6.
The company has reinforced its presence in prime business districts such as Worli, Goregaon, BKC, and Andheri, catering to the growing demand for premium managed office spaces. Its ready-to-move-in managed office segment, The Suites, now spans 1.3 lakh sq. ft. across three Grade A properties: Altimus by K Raheja Corp (Worli), R Square by Runwal (Andheri), and Commerz III by Oberoi Realty (Goregaon).
"Our portfolio has grown by over 50% in the past year, strengthening our presence in Mumbai’s high-growth corridors. With the launch of Suites, we aim to meet the rising demand for high-end, ready-to-move-in workspaces. As leasing momentum accelerates, we remain committed to scaling operations and delivering world-class workplaces that enhance productivity and business success," said Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO of Table Space.
Expansion and key acquisitions
Over the past seven years, Table Space has established a presence in six cities, with a total footprint exceeding 9.5 million sq. ft. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm currently serves 400 enterprise clients across 60+ centres.
In September 2024, the company acquired a 5.5-lakh sq. ft. office facility in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, for ₹500 crore under its Table Space Towers portfolio. This followed its first major acquisition, a 9-lakh sq. ft. facility in Kharadi, Pune, where it secured a 50% ownership stake through a ₹400 crore joint venture with Panchshil Realty.
Future expansion plans
As reported by HT.com, Table Space plans to nearly double its footprint, adding 9 million sq. ft. over the next three years, aiming for a total space of 18+ million sq. ft. by FY 2026-27. The company intends to expand to 120 centres, primarily in Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune.