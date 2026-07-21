Will counter Oppn attack on SC status to riverine community: Sanjay Nishad

Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party chief Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday called upon his party leaders and workers to counter the opposition’s allegation that the NDA government did not grant Scheduled Caste status to the riverine community which was the main demand of the NISHAD party when it joined the BJP-led NDA government in Uttar Pradesh. NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad on addressing his party’s conference in Lucknow. (HT file)

Addressing a party workers’ conference here, he said, “The NISHAD party was formed on the issue of reservation and the party remains firmly committed to its original purpose and resolve.”

“The opposition parties are playing politics in the name of the Nishad community. They are demanding answers from us for the work done in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi 2.0 government. The party leadership will give a factual and effective response to the opposition allegations,” Nishad, also a UP cabinet minister, said.

“Those raising questions over the reservation issue today should know that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has written a letter to the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RGI) on granting the SC status to the riverine community. The state government has received the response from the RGI,” he added.

“It is clear that 17 sub-castes of the riverine community, including Nishad, Kewat, Mallah, Bind, Kahar, Kashyap, Dhimar, Raikwar, Turaiha, Batham, Bhar, Manjhi and Machua, etc will be included in the Scheduled Caste category,” Nishad said.

The RGI clarification regarding the respective sub-castes is the result of the NISHAD party and its continuous struggle on the issue. The opposition parties that were in power for nearly 70 years wherein several members of the community served as ministers, MPs, and MLAs but failed to secure the community’s rights, are now demanding an account from the NISHAD party of its last four-and-a-half years of work in the NDA government, he said.

The party leaders, office bearers and workers should inform the members of the community about the welfare schemes launched by the NDA government. They should also inform the community about the government’s and party’s achievements, Nishad added.