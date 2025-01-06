Amit Banerji, co-founder of workspace operator Table Space, dies of heart attack at 44

Amit Banerji, co-founder of managed workspace operator ‘Table Space’, died of a heart attack on Monday morning at the age of 44, a company statement said. Amit Banerji was the co-founder and CEO of Table Space(tablespace.com)

Amit Banerji, who was also the chief executive officer of Table Space, had launched the company in 2017 along with Karan Chopra, a VCCircle report which cited the company statement mentioned.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO... His impact on the company, its people and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and partners," the company said in the statement cited in the report.

Who was Amit Banerji

Amit Banerji, before starting Table Space in 2017, he worked at Accenture for over 13 years and left the company as its managing director of corporate real estate in India, the report said.

Apart from Amit Banerji and Karan Chopra, Table Space is led by six other co-founders – president Kunal Mehra, chief strategy officer Srinivas Prasad, COO and Table Space Services CEO Krishnaswamy Nagarajan, Table Space Constructions CEO Anurag Tyagi, chief sales officer Nitish Bhasin, and executive director sales Anamika Gupta.

Table Space was reportedly aiming to log a valuation of $2.5 billion or more for its initial public offering (IPO) planned in 2025, according to a TechCrunch report, which added that it had hired Axis as a bookrunner for the IPO.

Amit Banerji was based in Karnataka's Bengaluru and was known for his expertise in negotiations, business planning, asset management, real estate economics, and transactions.

Banerji's demise adds to the list of startup founders and investors left us too soon, including the very recent death of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani at 42 last year; Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, who died at 44 last year, and furniture portal Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty, who died in 2023 at the age of 51.