Table Space expands its footprint: Launches 135,000 sq ft facility in Hyderabad

Flexible workspace provider Table Space has launched its suites portfolio in Hyderabad with its first centre at Raheja Mindspace in Hitec City. Table Space launches 1.35 lakh square feet facility as part of Suites portfolio in Hyderabad(Table Space)

The facility spans over 1,35,000 square feet offering 2,200-plus seats across two floors.

Table Space Suites is a premium ready-to-move-in, built for enterprise workspace solution.

“With the launch of Table Space Suites in Hyderabad, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a truly national network of premium, private, ready-to-move-in, flexible workspaces built for enterprises. Hyderabad has become a preferred business hub, driven by its strong infrastructure, and a steady influx of top-tier talent. The recovery of the IT sector and increased hiring, especially by Global Capability Centers (GCCs), are set to further fuel commercial leasing demand,” said Karan Chopra, vice chairman and co-founder, Table Space.

Table Space Suites operate over 10 centers across seven cities

Launched in January 2024, Table Space Suites operate over 10 centers across seven cities. According to the company statement, the portfolio spans about 5,00,00 square feet with approximately 10,000 seats.

From the initial client connect to the workspace going live, Table Space Suites delivers a turnaround time of less than 24 hours, the company statement said.

Meanwhile, the parent brand Table Space, founded in 2017, has built over 10.5 million square feet of custom workspaces, with 70-plus centres across seven cities in the country.

“The launch in Hyderabad enhances our presence in one of India’s most dynamic business hubs, catering to the increasing demand from sectors like BFSI, IT/ITeS, and consulting,” said Imaad Ahmed, Senior Director Sales, Table Space Suites.