Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani dies after suffering cardiac arrest at 42: report

CEO of popular yogurt brand Epigamia, Rohan Mirchandani, has died after suffering from a cardiac arrest, according to a press release shared by NDTV Profit. The 42-year-old entrepreneur died on December 21, it said. Rohan Mirchandani, CEO of yogurt brand Epigamia, died on December 21, according to reports.(LinkedIn/RohanMirchandani)

Epigamia's senior leadership, led by Chief Operating Officer and founding member Ankur Goel, along with co-founder and director Uday Thakker, will continue to oversee the company’s daily operations.

“Rohan was not only a visionary leader but also an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and deep passion for Epigamia have left an indelible mark on all of us. We will work closely with the leadership of the company to take Rohan’s legacy to greater heights," the board of Epigamia was quoted as saying in the press release.

In a joint statement, Goel and Thakker said that Mirchandani was a mentor, friend and leader. “We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigour. Rohan’s vision and values will continue to guide us, as we work together to honour the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish,” read the statement shared by Drums Food, accessed by NDTV Profit.

All about Rohan Mirchandani

Mirchandani graduated from New York University's prestigious Stern and Wharton School and started Drums Food International in 2013. The company is the parent of Epigamia, a new age FMCG brand which has now become India’s most prominent Greek yogurt brand.

In past interviews, Mirchandani said that he had attended a lecture in Mumbai on consumer brands and the lack of innovation in FMCG which drove him to establish his company.

Mirchandani’s death is the latest among the recent sudden deaths of other startup industry executivesRohan Malhotra, the co-founder of venture capital firm, Good Capital, died on October 1 while Ambareesh Murty, the 51-year-old co-founder of furniture brand Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest during a biking trip in 2023.

About Epigamia

Belgian investor Verlinvest is one of the largest external shareholders in Epigamia, which is also supported by French dairy giant Danone and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Based in Mumbai, Epigamia operates across various segments, including yogurt, curd, beverages, milkshakes, smoothies, and kheer. Originally launched as Hoki Poki ice cream, the brand later transitioned to focus on yogurt, as the ice cream business proved to be more seasonal.