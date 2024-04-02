 Minister Piyush Goyal on his PhD dream: Got admission in Wharton Business School - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Minister Piyush Goyal on his PhD dream: Got admission in Wharton Business School

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Piyush Goyal said that he did not join the institution because of a labour crisis at a factory he had started.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that he had got admission for PhD in University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School in 1988 but did not join the institution because of a labour crisis at a factory he had started. In an exclusive interaction with The Lallantop, he talks about his younger days when he was studying and running a business at the same time.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal during an interview.
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal during an interview.

Read more: Byju's layoffs: Company starts job cuts via calls, lets go staff without notice period

“The year I did CA, I had also done law from Government Law College. I always had interest in business and I wanted to enter the field of finance. In 1979, I did [Class] 10th. When I got good marks in Class X, there was a sway - why’d you do BCom? So, I took admission in Jai Hind College to study Science. I studied Science in the beginning in Class XI," he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added, “Halfway through my 11th standard in 1980, my grandmother passed away. So our entire family had gathered and was mourning. My brother had also returned [from the US]. In the 14 days [of mourning], everyone was together. In our conversations, everyone agreed I should pursue my dream. After that I shifted to H.R. College in Commerce. It was very difficult to get admission those days,” he recollected.

Read more: Paytm resumes lending with two partners, in talks with Muthoot Finance: Report

When Piyush Goyal started a business

The minister said, “When I was in [Class] 12th, in 1980-81, that’s when I decided to start my own business. My father was about to retire in 1981. I was in class XII and my age was 17, and I decided I will start a business."

“I still remember I went to Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bhatinda. I went to Gohana in Haryana because I was told that scooter horns were built there. I thought if I should start a scooter horn business. Different things. I studied how bicycle chains were made. Studied various industries. I remember I had gone to Indore. There was Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN). I travelled across Dhar, Pithampur. There was an industrial development area there. I had studied capsule making plants to make gelatin capsule. Studied real estate. Studied many things and then I started a small factory after my father retired,” he said.

Read more: Sachin Bansal on his fintech startup Navi after Flipkart: ‘Working 80-100 hours a week, no WFH’

What Piyush Goyal said on his PhD plans

Talking about his PhD plans, Piyush Goyal said, “I was still interested in studying further. So I took admission in PhD. This is the first time I am sharing this, I had got admission in Wharton Business School in University of Pennsylvania in 1988. The professor was interviewing me on the phone, landline. There were no mobiles back then. The professor was saying they were surprised I had industrial experience, I had done CA and Law. I explained all of this [his profile] to him. I had stood second in India in CA, I had second in India in law. Before that, I had stood second in BCom in Bombay University.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Minister Piyush Goyal on his PhD dream: Got admission in Wharton Business School
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On