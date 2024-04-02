‘People hate me’: Navi founder Sachin Bansal on no Work From Home, 100-hour weeks

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal talked about his fintech startup Navi and said that he is putting in 80 to 100 hours a week. He also said that he can even be found working on the weekends quite often, adding, “Sometimes people hate me.” Sachin Bansal founded Navi in 2018, just months after quitting Flipkart. The company deals in providing personal and home loans, UPI, insurance, mutual funds and gold. Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal talked about his fintech startup Navi.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, “First is there is no work from home and then you must come on weekends also, but yeah, I am spending like 80-100 hours a week.” Although he said that he does not expect others to do the same and he is devoting a lot of time as he believes that developing a business requires attention to a lot of small details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What Sachin Bansal said on work from home?

Sachin Bansal said that work from home was only a temporary arrangement for him during the Covid pandemic and his startup does not have any place for remote work now.

"We were very clear that we want to be work-from-office. Work from home was a temporary phenomenon in my mind. It was never a permanent one. We are 100 per cent work from office. Zero work from home," he said.

Will Navi come out with an IPO?

Sachin Bansal said that he has stopped working as an angel investor altogether and that Navi will revive its plans for an IPO in the coming few months.

"We tried a year ago. The timing was bad, I think. So, I am hoping that in a few months, once we are ready, we will...," he said.