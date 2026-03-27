Cricketer Shubman Gill buys a luxury apartment worth ₹20 crore in Mumbai's Juhu from actor Jacky Bhagnani's firm

Cricketer Shubman Gill has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹20.7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Mumbai real estate news update: Cricketer Shubman Gill has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹20.7 crore. (AP)

The 26-year-old Gill purchased the apartment from Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle, a firm whose designated partners include Bollywood actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Bhagnani, according to documents.

The apartment is located on the 12th floor of Pooja Luminaire, a residential building on Juhu Tara Road. Documents show that Gill has acquired the entire 12th floor, with a RERA carpet area of 3,369 sq ft.

A stamp duty of ₹1.24 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for the apartment's registration.

Also Read: EaseMyTrip co-founder buys apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹15.9 cr at a per sq ft price of over ₹70,000 per sq ft

The purchase was registered on March 26, 2026, the documents show.

According to the Maharashtra RERA portal, the building is under construction, with a proposed completion date of August 2029. The building has 14 apartments across 19 floors, including a basement and a podium. The building has a mix of 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 4 BHK, and duplex units, according to the MahaRERA portal.

A query has been sent to Jacky Bhagnani. The story will be updated if a response is received. Shubman Gill could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh buys an apartment for ₹26 crore in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

Cricketers purchasing homes in the Mumbai real estate market India’s leading cricketers and their families are increasingly investing in Mumbai’s property market, with several high-value residential deals recorded in recent months, reflecting the continued demand for luxury homes in the country’s financial capital.

Over the past few months, family members of Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan have together invested more than ₹65 crore in Mumbai real estate.

Recently, Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Yadav, purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹7.18 crore in Mumbai's Deonar area. The apartment, located in the Godrej Sky Terraces project, spans about 1,500 sq ft and was registered on February 20, 2026, according to property registration documents.

In March 2025, Devisha Yadav purchased two other apartments on the 17th and 18th floors in the same building for over ₹21 crore and has now added a third apartment on the 18th floor, according to documents.

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area for ₹26.30 crore. The apartment, located in Ahuja Towers, has a carpet area of about 2,760 sq ft and comes with three car parking spaces. Property registration documents show that the transaction attracted stamp duty of around ₹1.31 crore and was registered on December 12, 2025.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma’s family and Zaheer Khan invest over ₹65 crore in Mumbai real estate

In February 2025, former India pacer Zaheer Khan, along with family members, including actor Sagarika Ghatge, purchased a luxury apartment in the Indiabulls Sky building on Elphinstone Road for about ₹11 crore.