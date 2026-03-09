Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma’s family and Zaheer Khan invest over ₹65 crore in Mumbai real estate

India’s leading cricketers and their families are increasingly investing in Mumbai’s property market, with several high-value residential deals recorded in recent months, reflecting the continued demand for luxury homes in the country’s financial capital. Over the past few months, family members of Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan have together invested more than ₹65 crore in Mumbai real estate. Mumbai real estate update: India’s leading cricketers and their families are increasingly investing in Mumbai’s property market. (PTI)

Recently, Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Yadav, purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹7.18 crore in the Deonar area of Mumbai. The apartment, located in the Godrej Sky Terraces project, spans about 1,500 sq ft and was registered on February 20, 2026, according to property registration documents.

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of about ₹35.9 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. The purchase marks the couple’s third apartment in the same project, further strengthening their real estate portfolio in the city, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In March 2025, Devisha Yadav purchased two other apartments on the 17th and 18th floors in the same building for over ₹21 crore and has now added a third apartment on the 18th floor, according to documents.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, buys an apartment for ₹ 26 crore in Mumbai's Prabhadevi Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area for ₹26.30 crore. The apartment, located in Ahuja Towers, has a carpet area of about 2,760 sq ft and comes with three car parking spaces. Property registration documents show that the transaction attracted stamp duty of around ₹1.31 crore and was registered on December 12, 2025.

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 11 crore Apart from current players, former cricketers have also been active in Mumbai's real estate market. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, along with family members, including actor Sagarika Ghatge, purchased a luxury apartment in the Indiabulls Sky building on Elphinstone Road for about ₹11 crore.

The ready-to-move apartment purchased in February 2025 measures approximately 2,158 sq ft and includes three parking spaces.

In January 2026, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma bought a second property in Alibaug, acquiring over 5 acres of land in Zirad village, near the popular Awas Beach, for about ₹37.86 crore. The deal, involving two adjoining land parcels spanning roughly 21,010 sq metres, was registered on January 13, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.