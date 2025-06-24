Cricketer Shivam Dube buys two apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for 27 crore

Cricketer Shivam Dube has purchased two apartments in Oshiwara in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, for ₹ 27.50 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate update: Cricketer Shivam Dube has purchased two apartments in Oshiwara in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, for ₹ 27.50 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(AFP)

According to the documents, both apartments are located on the 17th and 18th levels of a residential project named DLH Enclave.

The two apartments measure 4,200 sq ft, and the balcony is 3,800 sq ft, bringing the total area to 9,603 sq ft.

Documents show that the apartment and three parking spaces were purchased from Dev Land and Housing Limited.

The transaction was registered on June 20, 2025, for which a total stamp duty of ₹1.65 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were paid.

The building, named DLH Enclave, offers views of the mangroves and creek and is home to several high-profile residents, including comedian Kapil Sharma, singer Mika Singh, and the late actor Irrfan Khan, according to local brokers who spoke to HT.com.

Shivam Dube is an Indian international cricketer who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his international debut for India in November 2019 and was part of the squad that clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup, according to SquareYards.

Shivam Dube and Dev Land and Housing Limited could not be reached for comment.

All about Andheri West

According to SquareYards, Andheri West is well connected via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line.

Delhi-NCR headquartered DLF is set to launch its first project in the Mumbai real estate market, The Westpark, located in Andheri West.

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda recently made headlines for purchasing an apartment worth ₹10 crore in Andheri, Mumbai, according to a property registration document reviewed by SquareYards.

This marks Ahlawat’s second purchase in the same building, having bought another apartment for ₹10 crore in May 2025.

Jaideep Ahlawat is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi films and web series. He gained recognition for his performances in Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018).