Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife buy a second apartment in a month, spend 10 crore on Andheri property

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased an apartment worth ₹10 crore in Mumbai's Andheri, according to a property registration document reviewed by SquareYards.

This is the second apartment purchased by Ahlawat on the 14th floor of a building named Poorna Apartments.

According to the documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 217.47 sq. m. (~2,341 sq. ft.), which is the same as the apartment acquired in May on the 13th floor.

The transaction registered on June 12 also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, SquareYards said.

Jaideep Ahlawat bought an apartment in the same building in May 2025.

Jaideep Ahlawat bought an apartment in the same building in May 2025 for ₹10 crore. As per property registration documents, the unit had a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 2,341 sq. ft. (~217.47 sq. m.). The purchase included four car parking spaces and attracted a stamp duty of ₹60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Both apartments were purchased from members of the Bansal family, including Dinesh Bansal and Kavita Bansal.

Jaideep Ahlawat is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films and web series. He gained recognition for his roles in the films Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). In 2020, he starred as a police officer in the streaming series Paatal Lok, for which he received the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a drama series. Most recently, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief (2025).

Jaideep Ahlawat and the Bansal family could not be reached for comment.

Andheri West micro-market

Andheri West is well connected through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line.

According to SquareYards, over the years, the area has evolved into a dynamic commercial and residential destination, featuring a blend of modern office complexes, co-working spaces, upscale retail outlets, entertainment centres, and residential developments.

Local brokers said the per-square-foot price of residential apartments ranges between ₹35,000 and ₹50,000.