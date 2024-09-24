Cricketer Shreyas Iyer and mother Rohini Iyer buy 525 sq ft apartment in Mumbai for 2.90 crore

Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer and mother Rohini Iyer have purchased a apartment for ₹2.90 crore in Mumbai's Worli area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer and mother Rohini Iyer have purchased a apartment for ₹ 2.90 crore in Mumbai's Worli area(PTI)

The apartment is on the 2nd floor of Triveni Industrial CHSL in the Adarsh Nagar area of Worli, according to the documents.

The apartment measuring 525 sq ft was purchased at ₹55,238 per sq ft, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on September 19, 2024 for which a stamp duty of ₹17.40 lakh was paid followed by registration charges of ₹30,000, the documents revealed.

This is not the first time Shreyas Iyer is in the news for real estate transactions. Iyer also owns a home in Lodha World Towers- one of the tallest buildings of Mumbai.

In September 2020, the cricketer had bought a 2380 sq ft apartment on the 48th floor of The World Towers with Macrotech Developers in Mumbai at a rate of ₹49,817 per sq ft. The apartment came along with three car parks, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Also Read: Buy now, pay later scheme takes centrestage this festive season in Mumbai real estate market

In July 2024, Iyer joined the list of sportspersons who have bought income-yielding commercial properties in Mumbai. He purchased a commercial property in the Worli area for ₹2.9 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate news: Manoj Bajpayee sells apartment in Mahalaxmi area for ₹9 crore

The total area of the property bought Iyer was 510 sq ft (carpet area) and the rate at which it has been bought works out to be ₹56,863, the documents showed.

A query sent to Shreyas Iyer did not get any response.

Worli real estate market in Mumbai

Worli as a micromarket has seen transactions of several luxury apartments in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh per sq ft and is centrally located in Mumbai having close proximity to several commercial business districts.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut buys 407 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹1.56 crore

Worli also has presence of several listed real estate players like Oberoi Realty, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) among others. On May 6, Oberoi Realty had announced the redevelopment of seven old buildings having 504 flats in the Adarsh Nagar area of Worli.

As part of the agreement, it had received 6.24 lakh sq ft RERA carpet to be sold in the open market.